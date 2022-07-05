ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Coral Gables PD using drone tech to keep those celebrating July 4th at Biltmore Hotel safe

By Joe Gorchow
 2 days ago
CORAL GABLES – Independence Day at the Biltmore Hotel is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Officials expect a large crowd, perhaps 40,000, to celebrate our nation's birthday.

"Life, liberty and having a good time," said attendee David.

David welcomes the chance to celebrate the Fourth at the Biltmore, even providing his "fun" version of the Declaration of Independence.

And that what's brings families to the Biltmore to have fun and enjoy the atmosphere.

"Family and celebrating the independence of America," said Laz, took his family to the Biltmore.

Even the littlest among us are excited.

"I like everything about Independence Day celebrations," said Sophia, who was celebrating with her family.

Keeping everyone safe was the Coral Gables Police Department, which has turned to drone technology. At the command center, the police can respond quickly to any incidents on the grounds by deploying the drone. The department teams up with Bond to utilize this high-tech equipment.

"The team is very focused and alert," said Bond CEO Doron Kempel.

Kempel is on hand to watch the drone in action. Police will only deploy it on mission-specific calls. It's not for random surveillance. Once deployed, it uses the video to provide real-time information to the command center to help assess a situation.

"911 calls us and we get the drone to the location. Today's different — type of location where the perp won't be co-located with the victim," said Kempel.

So, communication will be essential if there's an incident.

And people in the crowd welcome the additional tech.

"If it keeps us safe, go for it!" said David.

