Tulsa, OK

Thousands gather at Folds of Honor FreedomFest

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Folds of Honor FreedomFest event is expected to draw tens of thousands to the Arkansas River.

The event takes place in two areas: the River West Festival Park and the area across the river at what used to be Veterans, now Dream Keepers Park.

Both feature live music, food and places to cool off.

At River West Festival Park parachuters will be dropping in before the big fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

During the show, fireworks shoot off from the 21st street bridge over the Arkansas River.

FOX23 spoke with John Otto, who has been coming to the same spot for the last seven years to watch at River West Festival Park.

“They are amazing. You are at the base of them basically,” Otto said.

There really is no bad spot in the house.

Brianna Shaw usually is at the event across the Arkansas River near 21st and Riverside. This year she is at River West Festival Park.

“For sure. I come to it every year,” she said.

Shertaurus Warmack moved to Tulsa from Missouri a few months ago for work. She has heard a lot about the show and cannot wait to see.

“I have heard great things and there are so many of them,” she said.

According to the event’s webpage there 6,978 large shell fireworks for 25 minutes, including a grand finale.

Organizers said some of the largest cover the diameter of a football field. They also said its northeastern Oklahoma’s largest show.

The roads surrounding the event, except the 21st Street bridge, will reopen at 11 p.m. and police expect to have to close other roads around 10:05 p.m. before funneling traffic out.

Otto said the show is worth the wait and the drive home.

“It is about an hour and a half drive home, and we are only 30 minutes away from here,” said Otto.

Tulsa, OK
