Staying cool & hydrated beyond important during Fourth of July celebrations 02:33

FORT LAUDERDALE – This Fourth of July is packing summer heat, and now is a good reminder that water is not just for putting out fireworks, but it helps keep folks from heat exhaustion all summer.

"I'm going to hang out with my friends and tonight we're going to light fireworks," Christina Vale said.

After two years of the pandemic, it seems excitement is returning to one of America's biggest holidays. Some are spending this holiday at the beach, while others are hanging out at home, grilling and swimming.

"My in laws have a swimming pool, we're going to do a barbeque; they have huge TV screens that blows up outside," Robin Riles shared of her plans.

There's so much excitement it's easy to get carried away, and that's where problems can arise.

"They won't drink enough fluids, water, Gatorade and then the next thing you know they're suffering from some time of heat emergency," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Daniel Oatmeyer said.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department sees calls for heat exhaustion often during the hotter months – it's more common than one might think.

"I really try to stay hydrated sometimes because I faint sometimes if I don't drink enough water. It's always in the back of my mind I need to hydrate at least every 30 minutes," Paulina Vale recalled.

On a humid day, sweat evaporates slower, but it can also make temperatures feel hotter. In case, someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, take immediate action to bring them into the shade, remove layers of clothing, and give them plenty of water.

"Alcohol will actually dehydrate you so you want to make sure you drink plenty of water, Gatorade," Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lt. David Ochoa warned.

Not to mention, alcohol is not allowed on the beach. Meanwhile, fireworks and alcohol don't mix.

"We're still continuing to see the injuries, always let the adults do the fireworks, light the fireworks, keep the kids away, the sparklers are fine just as long as there is adult supervision," Oatmeyer added.

According to the CDC, it's a good idea to drink 1 cup of water every 15-20 minutes on a hot day.