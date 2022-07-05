ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

This Fourth of July is packing summer heat

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDJkp_0gUmvhIL00

Staying cool & hydrated beyond important during Fourth of July celebrations 02:33

FORT LAUDERDALE – This Fourth of July is packing summer heat, and now is a good reminder that water is not just for putting out fireworks, but it helps keep folks from heat exhaustion all summer.

"I'm going to hang out with my friends and tonight we're going to light fireworks," Christina Vale said.

After two years of the pandemic, it seems excitement is returning to one of America's biggest holidays.  Some are spending this holiday at the beach, while others are hanging out at home, grilling and swimming.

"My in laws have a swimming pool, we're going to do a barbeque; they have huge TV screens that blows up outside," Robin Riles shared of her plans.

There's so much excitement it's easy to get carried away, and that's where problems can arise.

"They won't drink enough fluids, water, Gatorade and then the next thing you know they're suffering from some time of heat emergency," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Daniel Oatmeyer said.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department sees calls for heat exhaustion often during the hotter months – it's more common than one might think.

"I really try to stay hydrated sometimes because I faint sometimes if I don't drink enough water. It's always in the back of my mind I need to hydrate at least every 30 minutes," Paulina Vale recalled.

On a humid day, sweat evaporates slower, but it can also make temperatures feel hotter.  In case, someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, take immediate action to bring them into the shade, remove layers of clothing, and give them plenty of water.

"Alcohol will actually dehydrate you so you want to make sure you drink plenty of water, Gatorade," Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lt. David Ochoa warned.

Not to mention, alcohol is not allowed on the beach.  Meanwhile, fireworks and alcohol don't mix.

"We're still continuing to see the injuries, always let the adults do the fireworks, light the fireworks, keep the kids away, the sparklers are fine just as long as there is adult supervision," Oatmeyer added.

According to the CDC, it's a good idea to drink 1 cup of water every 15-20 minutes on a hot day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: hot & humid, inland storms develop

MIAMI - A toasty Wednesday is expected across South Florida as temperatures will reach the upper 80s and the "feels like" temperatures climb into the 90s. Wednesday morning temperatures started out in the low 80s before sunrise. A few sprinkles along the coast are possible during the morning hours, storm chances will increase across inland portions of the area later in the day. Inland thunderstorm activity could ramp up between noon and 5 p.m. and could be widespread. Future weather is tracking downpours stretching across remote portions of Miami-Dade and Broward, and stretching over to Southwest Florida. Aside from the inland storms, a mix of clouds and sun will hug the coast. Highs will be near 88 degrees with southeast winds of 9 to 13 mph. Storm chances remain possible through the next few days and into the weekend, with temperatures staying in the upper 80s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: hot and humid with passing showers through early afternoon

MIAMI - Passing showers are expected throughout the day Tuesday for South Florida.  A nearby tropical wave is enhancing the moisture levels in our atmosphere which is increasing the rain chances during the morning and overnight hours the next few days.Afternoon highs this Tuesday will top 90 degrees with heat indices in the upper 90s and near triple-digit heat.It's going to be a showery start for Wednesday followed by isolated storms in the afternoon with highs close to 90.  Enhanced moisture remains for the end of the week which increases shower and storm activity on Thursday and Friday.Afternoon temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend and overnight lows will be very warm barely dipping to the upper 70s. Hot and humid conditions continue all week.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Planting soil anyone? Fort Lauderdale repurposes truckloads of seaweed

MIAMI - It's all over the place. Sargassum seaweed blowing ashore from the ocean.  CBS4's drone video shows just how widespread it is on the sand it also shows large clumps floating in the water. "That's nasty.  It's not fun at all," said Annabella Fernandez who was trying to enjoy the beach. Fernandez doesn't like walking in it and it's even worse when she's in the water. "I have a fear of fish and stuff in the water and when you're in the water and there's a bunch of seaweed you get a little jump scared," she said.Crews in Fort Lauderdale are...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
CBS Miami

Mermaid sculptures to help restore South Florida reefs

MIAMI - It's mermaids to the rescue, and there are sculptures that are part of the 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project. "We place sculptures to help draw in the public to use our art as a problem solver to get people to care about the issues plaguing our coral reefs," said Evan Snow.  He is co-founder of Ocean Rescue Alliance which created the project.He told CBS4 that a total of 20 of these sculptures and other modules will be placed in the water off Hollywood Beach.  Heather is a professional mermaid and diver.  She is thrilled to know help is on...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

New Sea Turtle Hospital opens at Zoo Miami

MIAMI - Sick and injured sea turtles have a new place to rehab in South Florida. On Wednesday, Zoo Miami officially opened its new Sea Turtle Hospital. The 1600 sq. ft. facility consists of five saltwater enclosures which will serve as "recovery beds" for up to 16 sea turtles that are brought in for treatment.  This facility is only the second sea turtle hospital in Miami-Dade, and the only one able to treat fibropapillomatosis (FP), a potentially deadly disease found in sea turtles that causes cauliflower-like tumors to grow on the skin, including the eyes and mouth, as well as...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Exhaustion#Fourth Of July#Cdc#Swimming Pool
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters at capacity after July 4th fireworks send scared dogs running

MIAMI – It's the day after July 4th and the kennels at Miami-Dade and Broward Counties filled with pets – some may have run away because of fireworks.  "The community shelter is at capacity we're having to get really creative with the pets that we have in our custody right now," Miami-Dade Animal Services Public Affairs Director Flora Beal told CBS4.For the time being, a meeting room has been turned into an overflow space at the adoption center in Doral."So, we normally see an increase in the summer months, but there's a spike during July 4th, right around that holiday,"...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience on a recent flight has left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Renovations could help your home stand out in this competitive market

MIAMI – The housing market may finally be stabilizing after going into hyperdrive shortly after the pandemic began. According to Realtor.com, listings went up, so it could take a little more to make homes stand out in the future. One way to do that is with renovations. CBS4 investigated why you may be seeing more neighbors packing up to remodel. "So, we just got the crew here, they just started today," Victor Coto said. Coto is renovating his house in Miami, he also happens to be a real estate agent.  "For us this is going to be the house we live...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

July 4th fireworks at Bayfront Park is a family tradition for some

MIAMI - Mother Nature delivered a pleasant surprise for July 4th, beautiful weather for afternoon barbecues and dry skies for the traditional fireworks displays. At Miami's Bayfront Park, the crowd built throughout the day in anticipation of the nighttime show. Celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami is a tradition for some of the families at the park. "We came down here just to see the fireworks because normally that's something that we do every year, we leave from Orlando to come to Miami just to enjoy the nice weather and everything," said Martin Campbell, who drove down with...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
CBS Miami

Fire rages in outdoor seating area of popular Palmetto Bay restaurant

MIAMI - A raging fire heavily damaged an outdoor seating area of a popular Palmetto Bay restaurant. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Monday night they received word of the fire at Golden Rule Seafood Market and Restaurant at SW 175th Street and S Dixie Hwy. "We heard about it last night in the middle of all the fireworks, 4th of July celebrations," said Courtney Reeder, who is a family member of the restaurant owners. CBS4 News noticed several pieces of fireworks packaging in the parking lot outside of the business. At the time of the fire, the business was closed...
PALMETTO BAY, FL
CBS Miami

A look at the science behind fireworks

MIAMI – An estimated 16,000 fireworks shows will be held across the country Monday night. But how do pyrotechnicians create all those beautiful shapes and colors in the sky?A symphony of sights and sounds. But the magic behind fireworks is actually just science.  "You're seeing chemistry in action," said Paul Smith.Smith is president of the Pyrotechnics Guild International."The basic composition of a firework material is it has to have an oxidizer and a fuel," he said.Basically, different colors require different chemicals."Strontium is a predominant one used for red, barium is often the key component in green color situations, copper is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Increase in shark patrols after a number of recent attacks

MIAMI – Areas along the East and West Coasts are stepping up shark patrols after a number of recent attacks.Lifeguards here on Long Island are on the lookout this July 4th for sharks."It makes me a little nervous, but hopefully it's just normal course when you're going to the beach," said beachgoer Demetrios Frangiskatos.Shark patrols, including drone use, are ramped up across the area after a handful of incidents, including one over the weekend. A lifeguard further east on the island was attacked during a training exercise, where he was ironically playing a victim."I felt sharp, sharp pain," said lifeguard...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Travelers at South Florida Airports Avoid Most July 4 Travel Headaches

The demand to fly is at record levels and the airlines overall have a massive challenge trying to get their passengers to their destinations on time. The good news at Miami International Airport over the weekend is that the passengers in Miami and in Fort Lauderdale have been fortunate and avoided the trouble.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Jamaica, Land We Love: Hazelle Rogers

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – A stalwart of South Florida’s Jamaican community, Hazelle Rogers is the epitome of community service. The current mayor of Lauderdale Lakes, she also served two terms in the Florida State Senate. Rogers points to her formative years in east Kingston, Jamaica as fostering her commitment...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy