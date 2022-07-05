Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Jefferson County in central Colorado * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 301 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cheesman Reservoir, or 34 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Westcreek around 315 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Devil`s Head and Perry Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO