Taking on the monopolies: Recology and PG&E

By Tim Redmond
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecology, our local refuse monopoly, has had complete control over garbage and recycling in the city since 1932. The contract has never been put out to bid. The way that rates were set for decades has become a huge political scandal. But there’s a little bit of a loophole...

