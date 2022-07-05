ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Meet the team behind the scenes of the July Fourth fireworks in Downtown Austin

KVUE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Thousands turned up for the big Fourth of July fireworks show in Downtown Austin on Monday evening. Throughout the day, Bill Boyd and his crew with Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics prepared the barge for big fireworks show. Boyd, who was born and raised in Austin, has been doing...

www.kvue.com

Community Impact Austin

Cap City Comedy Club to hold first show at new Northwest Austin location July 7

Cap City Comedy Club's new location is at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin, in the Domain. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Cap City Comedy Club is set to open July 7 at The Domain, and a show will be held the same night at 8 p.m. The special event with stand-up comedian J.R. De Guzman, winner of Stand-up NBC in 2016 and named "New Face" at Just for Laughs in 2017, will be the first at this location. The club is near the Kendra Scott store. Garage and street parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the box office one hour before the show. June shows were moved off-site because of opening delays. Cap City Comedy Club is located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin. 512-467-2333. www.capcitycomedy.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

A Rare Under-the-Radar Austin Joint Serves Lamb Alongside Brisket

A two-and-a-half-year-old barbecue joint in the middle of Austin that’s still unknown is an anomaly. After eating two impressive meals at the B. Cooper Barbecue trailer off East Seventh Street last week, I think it should be known. Between those two meals, I talked to dozens of Austinites, many of them in the barbecue industry. None had visited, and only one had heard of the place. A trio of diners sitting at the other tent-shaded table during my second meal lamented that their “secret” barbecue stop may get busier after I write about it, but they agreed that Blaine Cooper deserves a more brisk business for his hard work and skills.
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Austin music legend is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase an Austin music legend who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: July 8-10

Feel like channeling your teen angst? Austin’s leading emo cover band is celebrating its four-year anniversary. Join Y’all Out Boy as they play timeless songs from Paramore, Blink-182, and other ragers against the machine. Note the beachy theme, and come dressed for a tropical punk party to kick off the weekend. Get tickets here. July 8, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, 8504 S. Congress Ave.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Daniel Marin anchors KXAN as legendary Robert Hadlock retires

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The longest-serving news anchor in Austin is stepping down from the desk in mid-July after 32 years at the helm of KXAN’s evening newscasts. “It can feel like a thousand years ago or just yesterday, depending on the situation. I’ve had a great time working here. It’s a great job in a great city,” Hadlock said, reflecting on his storied career that was, of course, filled with stories.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

America’s largest indoor waterpark is in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Looking for a different way to cool off with your family this summer? Head to Round Rock and check out America's largest indoor water park!. Kalahari Resorts Round Rock is a water park resort with world-class dining, a luxurious spa, live entertainment, diverse shopping experiences, a thrilling theme park, and a state-of-the-art convention center.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Eater

East Coast Korean Barbecue Restaurant Honey Pig BBQ Opens in Austin

East Coast Korean barbecue restaurant Honey Pig BBQ is opening in Austin this year. The restaurant is located at 11301 Lakeline Boulevard in the Lakeline neighborhood, according to Williamson Reporter. The restaurant is now open as of July 4. The restaurant is known for its variety of grill-it-yourself meats from...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Construction uncovers the history of Austin State Hospital

What began as the construction of a new 240-bed behavioral health hospital on the grounds of the Austin State Hospital has turned into a minor archeological dig into the hospital’s 161-year history. The Austin State Hospital – originally known as the Austin State Lunatic Asylum – was established by...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos Activity Center celebrates 25 years; Figaro's Pizza & Pub closes and more local business news

The San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, celebrated its 25th anniversary June 30. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A boutique shop called Brooklyn Jayne opened May 1 at 102 Wonder World Drive, Ste. 302, San Marcos. Brooklyn Jayne also celebrated five years of business as an exclusively e-commerce retailer. The shop specializes in women’s clothing, including tops, dresses, skirts and more as well as shoes, bags and other accessories. In addition to shipped orders, shoppers can pick up online orders in store. 830-370-6374. www.shopbrooklynjayne.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Local boat owner leads all-female captained charters

AUSTIN, Texas — Born and raised in Austin, Caroline Crockett always loved being near the water. As a big fan of all the beautiful lakes and attractions throughout Central Texas, Crockett decided to do something that had never been done before in Austin. Now she runs an all-female captained charter and offers women’s boating lessons and wake surfing lessons on Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks will feature a fireworks display over the city skyline backed by symphonic patriotic classics.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio man drowns in Lake Travis, family says

SAN ANTONIO – Update July 6, 11:30 a.m. — Family and friends on social media have confirmed that the Travis County dive team has recovered the body. A San Antonio business owner and dance instructor drowned in Lake Travis Monday during a deadly weekend in Texas waters. Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Community Policy