San Francisco, CA

On the fall ballot: Vacant homes tax, road closures, housing, and maybe much more

By Tim Redmond
48hills.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall San Francisco ballot is starting to shape up, and it’s going to be full of ambitious measures, starting with a tax on vacant apartments. The supporters of the measure have turned in what appears to be far more than the required signatures, and they’ve told me that getting people...

48hills.org

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland City Council rejects Howard Terminal ballot measure

Councilmember Noel Gallo’s proposal to give voters a say on the public financing of the Oakland A’s ballpark and mixed-use development at Howard Terminal was rejected by his council colleagues at this week’s council meeting. “This item is from the public we represent, the public that elected...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
beyondchron.org

Upzoning and Rent Control: A Perfect Match

Charter Amendment Ensures San Francisco’s Rent-Controlled Future. San Francisco has a chance this November to unite two essential housing policies: upzoning and rent control/just cause eviction protections. This combination offers the brightest future for the over 100,000 new residents occupying new apartments in San Francisco over the next two decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Profound change in SF elections takes a step forward

A Board of Supes committee today approved what could be a profound change in citywide politics—with very little visible opposition. The Rules Committee voted 3-0 to forward to the full board a City Charter amendment that would move the mayor’s race to the same year as the presidential race, potentially increasing turnout by big numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here's a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Oakland: 11 years later, this homeless housing is ready for occupancy

OAKLAND — After more than a decade of work, hundreds of thousands of dollars raised and multiple city permitting hurdles jumped, a housing development built by homeless people for homeless people is ready to accept new residents. The four new townhomes on MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland will house...
Catherine Stefani
Silicon Valley

Old business park in Fremont is grabbed by major development firm

FREMONT — A Fremont business park that’s four decades old has been bought by one of the nation’s biggest developers, a major Texas-based player that is becoming increasingly active in Bay Area real estate. Hines, a development firm with a global reach, paid $54.6 million for a...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Buying? Renting may be better option in Bay Area's tough housing market

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- With mortgage interest rates rising and home sale prices at record highs, some experts say renting may be a better option for some people, in certain scenarios, if they want to save money."The Bay Area is the most expensive major metro area to live in in the country. It is extraordinarily expensive to buy a house there, and it's almost as extraordinarily expensive to rent a home in the Bay Area," said Jeff Tucker, a senior economist with Zillow. "For any short-term horizon, yes, it's cheaper to rent a home than to own one in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

‘Then and Now’: Stanyan and McAllister Streets

Below: This view looking north on Stanyan Street at McAllister Street shows the Odd Fellows Cemetery in the distance. Located in the undeveloped Outside Lands, the cemetery was legally deeded to the Odd Fellows Organization and officially opened in November 1865. Bordered by Geary Boulevard, Turk Street, Parker Avenue and Arguello Boulevard, the cemetery consisted of approximately 30 acres. On March 26, 1900, the City passed an ordinance prohibiting burials within the city limits. From 1929 to 1935, the bodies were moved to Greenlawn Cemetery in Colma, just south of San Francisco. Photo taken on Dec. 12, 1927. Photo courtesy of a private collector/Western Neighborhoods Project/OpenSFHistory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland City Council declines to put ballpark proposal on ballot

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland City Council decided on Tuesday not to put an advisory measure on the ballot in November that would have allowed the public to vote on whether a new ballpark is built for the Oakland A’s. Five councilmembers voted “no” to putting the measure on the ballot, two said “yes,” […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area gas prices may soon drop below $6/gallon as crude oil falls

REDWOOD CITY – The price of crude oil dropped below $100 per barrel this week for the first time in several months. While it won't have an immediate impact on gas prices in the Bay Area, industry experts say it should in a few weeks. "I think it's just a matter of time before most stations fall back under the $6 a gallon mark, on average," said Patrick de Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy. "I'm looking for more broad relief here over the next couple of weeks. Prices could go down $0.20 to $0.40 a gallon in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County's tough approach to water conservation may be paying off

SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is preparing to release its latest drought report and water conservation numbers Friday. A spokesperson for the district says customers are finally listening to calls to conserve in the face of a persistent and deepening drought."We're starting to increase the amount of conservation we're seeing. We're seeing it our charts. People are starting to pay attention and are using less water," said water district chairman John Varela.Previously, the response to calls to cut water usage by 15% were fairly dismal. According to the water district, usage went up 2%...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Drought restrictions announced in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 6, 2022) — Contra Costa now faces a third consecutive dry year. Responding to drought conditions requires all customers to reduce water consumption. Because of this, both Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) and East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) have enacted Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

