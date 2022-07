NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It took extra innings, but the Ogallala Juniors defeated the Hershland Juniors by a score of 9-8. Hershland trailed 8-6 going into the bottom of the seventh, where they score two runs to tie the game and had a chance with two outs to win the game, but a ground out sent the game to extra innings.

OGALLALA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO