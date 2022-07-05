Chicken parts cover Tuscaloosa roadway for second time this year

Image of a semi-truck carrying a load of chicken parts, which spilled on Lurleen Wallace Blvd. in Tuscaloosa, AL on July 4, 2022 (Image courtesy of ALDOT). Read More

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some say third time’s a charm, but Tuscaloosa residents may be hoping that’s not the case for trucks spilling chicken parts on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.

On Monday at 10:27 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation tweeted that the southbound left and center lanes on Hugh Thomas Bridge in Tuscaloosa would be closed due to “a truck hauling chicken guts [that] lost its load.”

By 2:25 p.m., all lanes were cleared according to ALDOT.

A similar spillage of chicken parts by truck happened earlier this year on April 26, in nearly the exact location as today’s incident.