Police Arrest Three Teens With Guns, Seven Adults with Drugs Downtown

In a three-day period last week, police arrested three teenagers for firearms violations in the Downtown core, and arrested seven others during a narcotics operation in the same area.

On June 30th at about 12:30 p.m., an officer working a Downtown emphasis patrol watched a subject conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the suspect and discovered he was 15 years old. When police searched the teen they found he was carrying a handgun with the serial number scratched off, plus approximately 5.9 grams of methamphetamine, 500 grams of weed, and 82 fentanyl pills. Police booked the juvenile into the King County Children and Family Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of narcotics.

Three days later on July 2nd, officers conducted a narcotics operation in the area surrounding 3rd Avenue and Pike Street. While in the area, police watched a subject pass a handgun to a second subject. When it was safe, officers arrested both individuals and learned they were 16 and 14 years old. In addition to the handgun, the 14-year-old suspect had 10 pharmaceutical opioid pills in his pocket, and the 16-year-old suspect was in possession of several fentanyl pills. Both suspects were booked into the King County Children and Family Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of narcotics.

In addition to the two juveniles, officers working the operation arrested seven adult suspects for narcotics-related offenses, and seized approximately 64 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of heroin, and more than $1,100 in cash.