Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun County kidnapping suspect captured in Kentucky

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE: Tony Lamar White has been captured in Richmond, KY by Highway Patrol Officers, according to a Facebook post from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the arrest are not yet known.

ORIGINAL: Kidnapping suspect wanted in Calhoun County.

A suspect is wanted in connection to a kidnapping attempt Monday afternoon.

Tony Lamar White, 47, was last seen on foot in the area of 4th Street in Anniston. According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies and teams are on the lookout for him.

On Monday at around 1:20 p.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the disappearance of Betty Cobb, 75, who was identified as missing by her family.

Upon arrival, Calhoun County Deputies found recently purchased groceries and personal items in the road in front of her residence. They had searched the house and immediate property, but were unable to locate her and called for assistance.

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

As the investigation continued, video obtained from local stores Cobb had visited led officers to investigate several different vehicles. Key information led investigators to believe that White is the suspect.

When officers arrived at White’s residence on South Wilmer St., they discovered Cobb in a closet bound by duct tape. White was not present in the residence and is believed to have fled on foot, possibly driving a silver Chrysler 300 with the tag number 11JA702.

Cobb was evaluated by EMS on scene and transferred to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

White has multiple warrants out for his arrest and is considered a dangerous person. If you see him or the vehicle matching the description, call 911 immediately.

Calhoun Journal

Sheriff Holds Press Conference About Kidnapping Suspect on the Run

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, held a press conference this morning at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters to discuss the events that led up to the current manhunt for Tony Lamar White. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, and Calhoun/Cleburn County District Attorney, Brian McVeigh were also present for the press conference.
