The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a man was dead after a boating incident on Chickamauga Lake Wednesday. They said it happened near the Route 60 bridge at around 1 p.m. They said Jordan Matthews, 34, from Hamilton County, was boating with a woman and child near the bridge. According to a release, he was sitting outside the railing at the bow of an old pontoon boat when he fell into the water.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO