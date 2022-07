HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hurricane preparedness is just a click away for those living on the Big Island. Virtual resource fairs on hurricane readiness will be available throughout July for Big Island residents. The sessions will allow participants to hear from NOAA National Weather Service/Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Hawaiian Electric Company, County of Hawaii Civil Defense Agency, and Office of Aging on hurricanes in Hawaii.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 12 HOURS AGO