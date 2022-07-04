REPORT: Big Ten's wish list for conference expansion includes ND, Oregon, Stanford, UNC

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten reportedly has its sights set on four additional teams for expansion — two from the Pac-12, Notre Dame and a surprising team from the ACC.

Jeff Ermann of 247Sports tweeted on Monday that the Big Ten is still looking to add to the league, with four particular teams on its wish list: Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and North Carolina. This, of course, was considered the league’s wish list and doesn’t guarantee it will make a move for those programs. At least it shows what the Big Ten is thinking for expansion.

Last week, the Big Ten made huge headlines when it added USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 to give it 16 schools. It was quickly reported afterward that the league was looking to add more schools, with Oregon, Washington and Notre Dame in a prime spot to join the league. However, it now sounds like Stanford and North Carolina the programs to keep a close eye on moving forward.

There is no sign a move will happen soon, but don’t be surprised if the Big Ten makes another big-time move soon.

