HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle after being involved in a wreck in Hattiesburg Tuesday. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, both of Lamar County, were arrested after they wrecked a stolen vehicle and tried to run from the scene near East 7th Street and River Street around 10:30 p.m.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO