Abortion rights supporters protest on July 4 rather than celebrate

In an all too familiar trend, case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise as the U.S. makes its way through another summer coronavirus surge. Next, months after a vaccine mandate went into effect for San Diego city employees, those employees who refuse both vaccines and COVID testing are starting to get Notices of Termination. Then, KPBS investigative reporter Amita Sharma tells us the story of Sara Kruzan, who was pardoned by Governor Gavin Newsom last week after being imprisoned for murder in 1995. Next, how a free yoga class in South Los Angeles came to be in the wake of protests against Black lives lost to violence. Then, KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen shares the story of a San Marcos man connecting with his Nordic roots by building a Viking ship. Finally, as costs from climate related disasters continue to climb, a new book makes the case that the battle against climate change is more than an environmental issue, but also an economic one.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO