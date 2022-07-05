ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Abortion rights supporters protest on July 4 rather than celebrate

By M.G. Perez
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation celebrates the 4th of July and prepares for fire works and more festivities, tonight. Here in San Diego hundreds of abortion rights supporters protested instead of celebrating. KPBS News Reporter M.G. Perez has our story. Hundreds of abortion rights supporters protested on the Fourth of July...

Related
KPBS

Slavery case unfolded in San Diego courtroom 75 years ago

The infamous case of a woman enslaved by a Coronado couple unfolded in a San Diego Federal courtroom 75 years ago this summer. The 1947 conviction of a white woman, Elizabeth Ingalls — her husband Alfred Ingalls was acquitted — for enslaving a Black woman named Dora Jones, is considered a watershed moment for some of the civil rights protections Americans have today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
scitechdaily.com

Rewarding Violence Might Make Criminals Less Likely To Hurt Others

The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego is conducting research to see if providing incentives might reduce violence. According to research from the Rady School of Management at the University of California, San Diego, individuals often harm others because they believe that violence is morally acceptable or even obligatory. As a consequence, they do not react logically to material benefits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
skepticalraptor.com

District school vaccine mandates and preemption

This article about school district vaccine mandates and the principle of preemption was written by Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law (San Francisco, CA), who is a frequent contributor to this and many other blogs, providing in-depth, and intellectually stimulating, articles about vaccines, medical issues, social policy, and the law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPBS

Mayor Gloria announces leadership of city's new Office of Immigrant Affairs

Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday announced the creation of the city's new Office of Immigrant Affairs, which began work on Friday as part of his Fiscal Year 2023 "Ready to Rebuild" budget. Gloria appointed Rita Fernandez, his current director of global affairs, to serve as the office's first executive director. Additional...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Carl DeMaio leads fight against more tax hikes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans already pay some of the highest tax rates in the country, and now there’s a proposal being advanced in the California legislature to create another countywide agency to raise our taxes. Carl DeMaio says the new agency would be similar to SANDAG,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

The Parrots of El Cajon Color The Community

No one is exactly sure how the parrots arrived in El Cajon, but they're here and they're beautiful. The green-bodied, red-topped birds can often be seen flying around El Cajon or in the trees by the courthouse. "El Cajon has a bit of a flyover from red masked Conures maybe...
EL CAJON, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Throwback Video: San Diego’s entire fireworks show set off at once in 15-second explosion

For nearly 250 years, the United States has celebrated Independence Day with barbeques, parades, and of course, fireworks. Unlike Americans, however, not all fireworks displays are created equal – a lesson that was learned the hard way by the city of San Diego, Calif., in 2012, when officials accidentally set off hundreds of fireworks at the same time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

City employees face COVID consequences

San Diego city employees are now at risk of being fired if they refuse to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Friendship Park, where families separated by the border talk to each other, may be getting replaced. Plus, a project at the San Diego International Airport causes traffic for travelers all week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reason.com

The War on Weed Continues in California, Which Supposedly Legalized Marijuana Six Years Ago

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Californians can sleep a little easier thanks to the brave work of federal and local cops who dismantled a criminal organization in San Diego County. Ryan L. Korner, the special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office in Los Angeles, says the gangsters who pleaded guilty to federal felonies last week didn't care "how their actions negatively impact innocent people, the community, or our society." Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says such criminals "pose a significant health and safety hazard to the public, especially our youth."
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

4th of July holiday in Tijuana disappoints as U.S. tourists stay away

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The large holiday crowds south of the border did not materialize as expected, according to Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce. “It was a positive weekend, although our expectations were not met,” said Julián Palombo Saucedo, president of Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

New variant leading to latest COVID surge

In an all too familiar trend, case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise as the U.S. makes its way through another summer coronavirus surge. Next, months after a vaccine mandate went into effect for San Diego city employees, those employees who refuse both vaccines and COVID testing are starting to get Notices of Termination. Then, KPBS investigative reporter Amita Sharma tells us the story of Sara Kruzan, who was pardoned by Governor Gavin Newsom last week after being imprisoned for murder in 1995. Next, how a free yoga class in South Los Angeles came to be in the wake of protests against Black lives lost to violence. Then, KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen shares the story of a San Marcos man connecting with his Nordic roots by building a Viking ship. Finally, as costs from climate related disasters continue to climb, a new book makes the case that the battle against climate change is more than an environmental issue, but also an economic one.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Zahau Family's Quest for Answers Takes Different Direction

SAN DIEGO - The family of Rebecca Zahau is dropping their lawsuit against the now-former San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. The lawsuit was filed in an effort to force Sheriff Gore, who retired earlier this year, to provide access to all of the records connected to the investigation into the death of Zahau, whose body was found at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado in 2011. The family and attorneys argued the Sheriff's Department only released records that supported the belief that Zahau's death was a suicide.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diegans taste and smell something in the water

Some San Diegans say their water has been tasting funny lately and it’s not their imagination. There is something in the water but the city says it’s not harmful. Banker's Hill resident Jean Diedrich first noticed her water tasted funny last Wednesday. She told KPBS it tasted "like dirt or must," adding that it didn’t look or feel any different, but it smelled bad. She said while neighbors discussed it among themselves and asked the property manager about it, all they could do was guess what could be wrong with their water and whether it was safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

5 works of art to see in San Diego this summer

This summer, check out five notable works of art on view in the region: Margaret Noble at Plumosa Park; Phillip K. Smith III at OMA; Natalia Ventura at The Front; Chris Burden and Bryon Kim at MCASD downtown; and Alika Cooper at Oolong Gallery. Here is a handy map showing the locations of the pieces:
SAN DIEGO, CA

