ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Watch: Seiya Suzuki Hits Inside-the-Park Home Run to Give Cubs Late Lead

By Jon Ferlise
cubsinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeiya Suzuki just returned from the IL today and...

www.cubsinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Brewers rally to beat Cubs behind Victor Caratini's walk-off home run

With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Cubs: Contreras Sidelined, Norris Throws BP, Schwindel and Madrigal Stand In

All-star catcher Willson Contreras left Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers with hamstring tightness. The slugging backstop was out of Tuesday’s lineup, but is getting treatment today and hopefully can make a speedy return to the lineup. Contreras is easily making his case to be the starting catcher...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX Sports

Cubs activate OF Seiya Suzuki from IL for Brewers series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been activated from the injured list after missing about five weeks with a sprained left ring finger. Suzuki was back in the lineup and in the cleanup spot for the Cubs’ Monday game against Milwaukee. Cubs manager David Ross said Suzuki has “been itching for a while” to get back on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Victor Caratini's walk-off HR in 10th caps wild end to Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thecomeback.com

Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki hit an inside-the-park home run against Josh Hader, with that coming in Suzuki’s first game back

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been a notable focus for the Chicago Cubs this year, hitting .245/.344/.432 in 41 MLB games ahead of Monday and living up to at least some of the hype that accompanied his offseason signing from Japan. But Suzuki had been out of the major-league lineup for the past five weeks with a finger injury, only making his big-league return Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. And he did that in style, thumping a go-ahead inside-the-park home run in the top of the ninth inning off Brewers’ star reliever Josh Hader.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Cubs’ Hendricks leaves after 3 innings due to sore shoulder

MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks left Tuesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after only three innings due to a sore throwing shoulder. This was the shortest of Hendricks’ 16 starts this season. Hendricks allowed a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the first inning but...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy