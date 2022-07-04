Watch: Seiya Suzuki Hits Inside-the-Park Home Run to Give Cubs Late Lead

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been a notable focus for the Chicago Cubs this year, hitting .245/.344/.432 in 41 MLB games ahead of Monday and living up to at least some of the hype that accompanied his offseason signing from Japan. But Suzuki had been out of the major-league lineup for the past five weeks with a finger injury, only making his big-league return Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. And he did that in style, thumping a go-ahead inside-the-park home run in the top of the ninth inning off Brewers’ star reliever Josh Hader.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO