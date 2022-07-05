ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Dean Kremer: Falls back to Earth

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kremer gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings Monday against the Rangers. He...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

The Orioles Somehow Won On Tuesday In Historical Fashion

In baseball, some games are unlike others. One night, a team could blow out their opponent. The next, they may need to rally from a large deficit to pull off a jaw-dropping victory. Other nights, they might just not have it and will take a loss. But for the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Cal Ripken Jr., Adam Jones not on Orioles’ initial list of alumni attending Camden Yards’ 30-year anniversary celebration

The Orioles on Tuesday announced the initial list of former players who will participate in the team’s August celebration of Camden Yards’ 30-year anniversary. Eddie Murray, Chris Davis, Robert Andino, Rick Sutcliffe, Jay Gibbons, Chris Hoiles, Rodrigo López and Jeff Reboulet will be honored before Baltimore’s Aug. 6 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s not a final list of players, an ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Reaches base four times Wednesday

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-4 victory against the Astros on Wednesday. Benintendi once again worked as an offensive catalyst near the top of the lineup, reaching base in all but one of his five plate appearances and scoring three of the team's seven runs. The veteran outfielder finished with his seventh multi-hit appearance over his past nine games, and he's batting a robust .485 (16-for-33) during that stretch. Benintendi has only three homers and two stolen bases on the campaign, but with a .316/.387/.404 slash line, he's built considerable value with the trade deadline less than a month away.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Status for Friday in question

Lorenzen's availability for his scheduled start Friday in Baltimore is up in the air due to a physical issue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 30-year-old surrendered eight runs (seven earned) over three innings during his last start July 1, though it's unclear when the unspecified issue first surfaced. Reid Detmers has joined the Angels on the taxi squad and is poised to start Friday should Lorenzen be unable to take the mound.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
Dean Kremer
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Beginning rehab assignment

Lowe (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday but will return to game action at the Triple-A level, which likely represents the final step in his recovery process. Although the 28-year-old is eligible to return to the Rays in mid-July, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Lowe to be activated until after the All-Star break.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Losing work to Olivares

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. As recently as last week, the lefty-hitting Isbel looked as though he might hold down the strong side of a platoon right field, but the righty-hitting Edward Olivares appears to have made a case for a regular role against both left- and right-handed pitching. Isbel finds himself on the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in five games Wednesday, with three of his absences coming when the Royals have opposed right-handers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Escapes jam, earns win

Krehbiel (4-3) earned the extra-inning win Tuesday. He allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning versus the Rangers. Krehbiel allowed a single and a walk to load the bases in the with one out in the 10th inning, but he escaped the jam and became the winning pitcher when Cedric Mullins hit a walkoff double. This was Krehbiel's fifth outing since returning from a shoulder injury, and he's allowed one run, two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings in that span. The reliever has a steady 2.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB with six holds in 29 innings overall.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Sitting again with sinus issue

Mountcastle (illness) will remain out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, but he's hopeful to start in Thursday's series opener against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Though he'll be on the bench for the second game in a row while he battles a sinus issue,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
Orioles' Austin Voth: Falters in fifth inning

Voth gave up three runs on four hits and one walk across 4.1 innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Rangers. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision. The right-hander started strong with four scoreless frames but was pulled after loading the bases with one out in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Outdueled on Tuesday

Syndergaard (5-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Angels were downed 2-1 by the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter. Both runs off the right-hander came on solo shots by Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz, and...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Starting Thursday's nightcap

Wilson will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Wilson was sent down by Pittsburgh on Sunday but will rejoin the major-league club to make a spot start during Thursday's nightcap. He's had lackluster results over his last five major-league outings and has posted a 10.89 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 20.2 innings during that time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL

