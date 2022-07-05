ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Josh Fleming: Coughs up four runs

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Fleming (2-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a...

www.cbssports.com

Inside The Rays

Rays' Hot Bats Go Silent in 2-Hit Shutout to Red Sox

BOSTON, Mass. — So much for getting hot and staying hot. Fresh off a three-game stretch where they scored 24 runs and had 41 hits in Toronto, the Rays could manage only two harmless singles on Monday, falling 4-0 to the Boston Red Sox. It was the eighth straight loss for the Rays in road series openers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Beginning rehab assignment

Lowe (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday but will return to game action at the Triple-A level, which likely represents the final step in his recovery process. Although the 28-year-old is eligible to return to the Rays in mid-July, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Lowe to be activated until after the All-Star break.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Status for Friday in question

Lorenzen's availability for his scheduled start Friday in Baltimore is up in the air due to a physical issue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 30-year-old surrendered eight runs (seven earned) over three innings during his last start July 1, though it's unclear when the unspecified issue first surfaced. Reid Detmers has joined the Angels on the taxi squad and is poised to start Friday should Lorenzen be unable to take the mound.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Losing work to Olivares

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. As recently as last week, the lefty-hitting Isbel looked as though he might hold down the strong side of a platoon right field, but the righty-hitting Edward Olivares appears to have made a case for a regular role against both left- and right-handed pitching. Isbel finds himself on the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in five games Wednesday, with three of his absences coming when the Royals have opposed right-handers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ

