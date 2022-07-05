ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old Indiana boy dies after fireworks incident, police say

By Elise Solé
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

An 11-year-old boy in Indiana died in a "fireworks incident," said police. According to a press release shared by the Indiana State Police on Monday, Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was "seriously injured" by fireworks on Sunday night. Camrynn died en route to a hospital in Evansville.

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. "I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don't even f*****g buy those damn things! I'll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don't ever think it can't happen to yours. Seriously," she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. "He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life," she wrote.
