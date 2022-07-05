ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ric Flair Comments After Being Readded Into WWE Signature Intro On Raw

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRic Flair’s “Whoo!” is back in WWE’s signature intro as of tonight’s Raw, and the Nature Boy took to social media to react. Monday night’s episode saw Flair’s iconic catchphrase added back into the opening video for the first...

