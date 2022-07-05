ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
stillrealtous.com

Details On The Backstage Reaction To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Holding A Meeting At Money In The Bank

The Money in the Bank premium live event took place from Las Vegas on Saturday night and before the show kicked off a meeting was held backstage. Fightful Select reports that Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H addressed talents during a meeting on Saturday afternoon which was said to have been received positively. It’s also being said that Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H are all well like and Stephanie seems to be outright adored.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Alexa Bliss Speaks Out On Working With Bray Wyatt, Her Supernatural Character

Alexa Bliss spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a variety of topics. She discussed working with Bray Wyatt as he was portraying the Fiend character during that time. This caused Bliss to alter her persona to match his until she betrayed him at WrestleMania 36, costing him a bout against Randy Orton.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nia Jax Calls Out Startup Promotion For Continuing To Advertise Her

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has become the latest wrestler to call out startup promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for continuing to promote her for their upcoming show, despite the fact she will not be involved. Jax quotes a tweet from WES who were advertising a meet and greet opportunity by...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Name Added To Madison Square Garden WWE Raw

For those anticipating the return of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer. It was confirmed by “PWInsider” earlier today that “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline will be making his return to WWE at the July 25 episode of “Monday Night Raw” from Madison Square Garden. This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since the June 17 episode of “SmackDown” where he successfully defended his title against Riddle and was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Seeing as this is the go-home episode of “Raw” right before SummerSlam on July 30, it’s not much of a surprise that Reigns is showing up at the world’s most famous arena to hype the premium live event later in the week.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Fightful

Matt Jackson Drafts Heartfelt Text Message To 'Hangman' Adam Page, Doesn't Have The Heart To Send It

The latest episode of Being The Elite tugs at the heartstrings. The story of Adam Page and his imploded relationship with the other members of The Elite has been a thread of the last two-and-a-half years of AEW programming. After siding with Kenny Omega for the majority of his singles Feud with Page, Matt and Nick Jackson were ringside for the match between Omega and Page at AEW Full Gear 2021 and even appeared to give Hangman a nod of approval before he delivered the final Buckshot Lariat that earned him the AEW World Championship.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Responds To Fans Alleging He Put Jeff Hardy In Harm’s Way

One of the narratives currently following Matt Hardy on social media is that he pushed his brother, Jeff Hardy, to remain on the path of daredevilry both in and out of the ring, with some even assuming that Matt ‘enabled’ Jeff in falling off the wagon again. On...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Feels Liv Morgan is Playing a Pro Wrestler as Opposed to Being One

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Liv Morgan’s promo from the July 4th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW on Busted Open Radio. “I didn’t think it was a strong promo from her. But I will say this, the people were behind her, at first, but then it started to trail off a bit. I believe she was trying to memorise a promo last night – they’re never going to hand Liv Morgan a microphone and say, ‘Here’s five minutes, go say whatever the hell you want to say.’ Unfortunately, when I hear Liv talk last night, I feel like I’m watching somebody who’s playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler.”
WWE
411mania.com

DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Advertising#Combat#Bank#Fox
PWMania

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: New Title Match Revealed, More

Later this month, at the summer’s biggest event, Theory will get a rematch for the WWE United States Title. The second battle of Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank saw Theory lose the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley. Theory would ultimately triumph in the main contest and earn the Men’s MITB briefcase. Lashley was enjoying his championship victory until Theory interrupted him to start tonight’s RAW.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

AEW: Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest Update

AEW's Jeff Hardy was arrested on June 13 in Volusia County, Florida on multiple charges, including driving under the influence (with a Blood Alcohol Content Level well over three times the legal limit) and driving with a suspended license. He has since been suspended from All Elite Wrestling without pay and pled Not Guilty to the charges. It was then confirmed via court documents obtained by Wrestling Inc. that Hardy now has an arraignment and bond hearing on Aug. 2, rescheduled from July 5.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Paige Officially Says Goodbye To WWE

Saraya Knight officially bids farewell to the name of Paige tomorrow, and she does so with a lot of gratitude. The former “NXT” Women’s Champion and WWE Divas Champion had the opportunity to pen a goodbye to her tenure in WWE, and she took the time to thank a lot of individuals who had helped her along the way via the Player’s Tribune. Paige tipped the cap to names such as Tenille Dashwood, Dusty Rhodes and plenty more.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Comments On Length Of Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Contract

It seems like it was forever ago that Claudio Castagnoli road in on the white horse to wrestle (and defeat) Zack Sabre Jr. at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, followed by him taking part in the second-ever Blood & Guts match just days later on “AEW Dynamite.” And according to AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, it’s the type of stuff you can expect to see from Castagnoli in AEW for a long time.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From The Roster

In recent months All Elite Wrestling has been parting ways with talents as the company has let several contracts expire, and it looks like Colt Cabana was almost cut. Fightful Select reports that as far back as March there was talk among talent that there was an internal uproar over the idea of AEW not renewing Colt Cabana’s contract. Many people on the roster assumed that Cabana’s deal not being renewed was due to his contentious relationship with CM Punk.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big E Provides Update On His Neck Injury

It’s been a little over a week since Big E revealed he could perform certain movements following the removal of the neck brace he has worn since suffering a broken neck earlier this year. Now the former WWE Champion has provided a new update regarding his condition. As with...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

In recent weeks it’s been made very clear that Wardlow had his sights set on the TNT Championship. This week’s episode of Dynamite kicked off with a TNT Championship match which saw Scorpio Sky defend the title against Wardlow in a street fight. Wardlow dominated the match early...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy