BILLINGS, Mont. - For many years the Federal Law didn't allow Medicaid patients to receive addiction and mental health treatment in facilities with over 17 beds. But now, with the help of the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment Fund, or HEART Fund, the Department of Health and Human Services has finally made it possible for mental disease institutions, IMD to receive reimbursement for Medicaid members.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO