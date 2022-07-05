ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buddy Valastro Reveals His Hand Is '95 Percent' Back To Normal After Terrifying Accident: 'It Was Scary'

Almost two years after Buddy Valastro injured his hand in a freak accident, it seems like the Cake Boss star in on the mend.

"My hand is doing really well, but I'm probably not gonna be a hand model," the 45-year-old, who teamed up with Klondlike to create the brand's 100th birthday cake, exclusively tells OK!. "I got my strength and dexterity back. I need one more surgery to straighten out my middle finger a little, which I'll do right after the holidays and knock that out because I need a little recovery time."

"It was the scariest, craziest thing that happened," he continues before giving a shout-out to all of his doctors and occupational therapist. "It wasn't until the fifth surgery where I felt like, 'OK, I'm gonna be OK.' I had a lot of months of not knowing, and it was scary."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfsoQ_0gUmmMhj00
The reality star, whose hand got caught in a bowling pinsetter, reveals the whole incident reminded him of his mom since she died of ALS. "If you lose your hand or lose motion, you can't brush your teeth or anything," he notes. "You never understand until you lose it. You can't put into perspective how easy it is to button your shirt. Once you've been through something traumatic, you definitely appreciated it a lot more. It brought me back to my mom because I just think of those days when she had ALS — one day you can walk and the next day you can't."

The baker, who is married to Lisa Valastro, is now "95 percent back" to normal. "I still have a little bit of nerve damage on the inside of the fingers," she states. "The nerve has definitely grown back, and it feels more normal. You're never going to be 100 percent. I can do my work, and I'm mobile. I'll take it."

Now, Valastro — who shares four children: Sofia, Buddy Jr., Marco and Carlo with his wife — is excited for what the next chapter brings, which includes "me and my kids building something together," he says. "Whether it's more bakeries or different restaurant concepts or even popping up on TV. We're going to be doing 60 hours of television in the next two years, which will be pretty cool. I think it should be a lot of fun."

The New Jersey native is also "proud" of his kiddos, and he's grateful they all want to spend time with him in the kitchen. "My greatest achievement in our accomplishment is my family," he gushes. "For the Fourth of July, there will be 70 people at my house, and we have a great time together. Sometimes we fight, sometimes we scream, but we don't want to be anywhere in the world."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYtkA_0gUmmMhj00
When Valastro isn't cooking, baking or hanging with his brood, he's been busy making a birthday cake for Klondlike, which was one of his father's favorite ice creams.

"When they came to me, I had a very clear and immediate idea of what the cake should be," he says. "It doesn't always go this way, but in this time it kind of went really easy. I just love the iconic wrapper and the color. For the cake, I wanted to make 10 tiers because each tier would represent a decade that the company's been around, which also made the cake about 10 feet tall, and a polar bear was the most iconic thing.

"It was one of those cakes that when I finished, I took a picture and I sent it to my wife and kids and was like, 'Wow. Check this cake out because it really had that wow factor,'" he says. "The cake looked amazing, and it's an iconic American dream story."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuFZY_0gUmmMhj00
To enter for a chance to win, post a photo or video on Instagram of yourself completing one of our decade-themed challenges with #4aKlondike100Sweepstakes and tag @klondikebar. The sweepstakes begins on June 27 and ends on July 16.

