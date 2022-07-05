WEATHER ALERT | Severe weather threat for Maryland Tuesday afternoon
By Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Myers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a gorgeous end to the Independence Day holiday weekend, the threat of severe weather will unfold for Tuesday afternoon. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday for thunderstorms with potentially damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail, and also brief...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Tuesday evening’s severe storms, I wish I had a calm forecast for you.
Unfortunately, a lingering cold front will keep chances for storms in the forecast today through the start of the weekend.
The heat and humidity are in full force, and that will help fuel the storms.
Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits.
A Flood Watch is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday for Baltimore City, southern Baltimore and Harford counties and all of Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy downpours to these areas where the ground is already saturated from Tuesday evening’s storms.
That could trigger flooding in low-lying areas.
There is a also a marginal risk across the state for severe storms.
That’s a 1 out of 5 of the threat scale, with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest.
Isolated severe storms are possible though, with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats.
Storms stay with us Thursday and Friday, before we dry out over the weekend.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit a city in Maryland. According to the National Weather Service, winds hit a top speed of 90 miles per hour and was on the ground for one mile in Bowie on Tuesday. The path of damage was 125 yards wide.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - The National Weather Service in Sterling has confirmed that a second tornado touched down in Anne Arundel County during Tuesday's episode of severe weather. It came about 20 minutes after the first tornado – an EF1 that knocked down dozens of large trees in Bowie,...
BALTIMORE — A tornado was confirmed from Tuesday's storm in Anne Arundel County. The National Weather Service designated the tornado an EF-unknown because of a lack of damage indicators as it moved across an open field in Harwood. The brief tornado happened around 5:55 p.m. with unknown wind speeds.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is in an unsettled pattern with the daily chance of rain and storms. Tuesday will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the low 90s, but it is also a Weather Alert day due to the chance of strong to severe storms this afternoon.
Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
Thunderstorms rumbled through the NE Indiana & NW Ohio area early this morning. The National Weather Service is predicting more severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is in addition to the Heat Advisory for today due to Heat Indices expected to reach above 100 degrees this afternoon. Locally, in Antwerp from a local weather spotter, over 2.5 inches of rain this morning was reported.
Strong storms and potentially heavy rains are likely to occur across the Chicago area beginning this afternoon and running through tonight. Heat Indices should top out in the 100 – 110-degree range almost area-wide with temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and dew points in the very humid mid to upper 70s. This combined with a cold front sagging south out of Wisconsin makes for very unstable explosive atmospheric conditions.
Rain and flooding remain in the forecast for Wednesday, as officials survey the damage caused by Tuesday’s thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds and at least one tornado. Here’s what you need to know. The National Weather Service said that it is investigating tornadic activities in Prince George’s and...
Greater Baltimore was left cleaning up Wednesday, July 6 after a tornado and severe storms that swept through the area. Evidence of two twisters was apparent in Bowie and Shady Side, one with winds up to 80 mph, NBC Washington reports. Neighbors reported seeing trees rocking, a trampoline flying and...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting a hot summer for most states in the U.S. and above average rainfall for the Mid-Atlantic. This can take a toll on trees and cause stress. Local Arborist Lou Meyer shares some maintenance tips.
(The Center Square) – With the Atlantic hurricane season one month in, weather experts are urging Maryland residents to be prepared. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted in its seasonal forecast that six major hurricanes will form out of an estimated 14 to 21 named storms. Ed McDonough,...
WASHINGTON — The skies opened Saturday night, and it poured across the region. Nearly 6 inches of rain fell across Prince George's County, Montgomery County and D.C. Radar estimates five to seven inches of rain, with some estimates as high as 8 inches. Rainfall rates reached as two to three inches per hour.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front that brought storms into the Baltimore area last night has pushed south of the region, leaving lower humidity and clear skies in its wake.
Tonight will be comfortable with temperature lows in the 60s.
Sunshine will be plentiful on Monday when people are celebrating the Fourth of July.
Temperature highs will reach the mid- to upper-80s.
Humidity will creep back up Monday night and continue through Tuesday.
The next chance for storms arrives on Tuesday afternoon.
Expect to see scattered storms during the afternoon.
Some of those storms may be severe, bringing with them damaging winds and hail.
WJZ is holding off on issuing an Alert Day for Tuesday until its weather team has more confidence in the forecast.
Some of the forecast models are not bullish about a severe storm potential for the Baltimore area on Tuesday.
As millions of residents found themselves in the path of severe storms Tuesday, one state in particular received a colorful concoction in the skies as rain and hail fell. Storms passed through South Dakota during the Tuesday afternoon hours, leaving behind considerable rainfall, hail and wind reports. The most unique portion of the severe weather came in its particular hue, eschewing the typical gloomy grey skies for a green shade more in common with night vision goggles than daytime thunderstorms. The hue covered the South Dakota hub of Sioux Falls throughout the late afternoon hours.
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Strong weekend storms left behind damage to some parts of the Susquehanna Valley, including Adams County. At the Dayhoff farm just outside Gettysburg, winds and rain took out two barns and a shed on Saturday. The owner's son said the damage is estimated at around...
At least three homes were damaged by a tornado that unexpectedly touched down in Nebraska early Monday, lofting debris in the air and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The tornado struck around 12:55 am, weather officials say, just outside Grand Island. Several homes in Hall County were...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A portion of North Wolfe Street between North Avenue and East Lafayette Avenue has been closed because of a poorly patched hole that was dug by utility workers, Baltimore's Department of Transportation said. Originally the department thought the problem could be a sinkhole, calling for more...
The Carroll Creek Flood Control project was built many years later. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The city of Frederick experienced a lot of flooding when Tropical Storm Agnes came through in June, 1972, 50 yeas ago. But it wasn’t Agnes that led to the construction of the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project. “There was significant flooding in 1976 that severely damaged much of the downtown along the Carroll Creek area and that was the impetus for the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project,” says Zack Kershner, the City’s Director of Public Works.
