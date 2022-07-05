ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEATHER ALERT | Severe weather threat for Maryland Tuesday afternoon

By Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Myers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a gorgeous end to the Independence Day holiday weekend, the threat of severe weather will unfold for Tuesday afternoon. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday for thunderstorms with potentially damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail, and also brief...

foxbaltimore.com

