WEATHER ALERT | Severe weather threat for Maryland Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Tuesday evening’s severe storms, I wish I had a calm forecast for you. Unfortunately, a lingering cold front will keep chances for storms in the forecast today through the start of the weekend. The heat and humidity are in full force, and that will help fuel the storms. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits. A Flood Watch is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday for Baltimore City, southern Baltimore and Harford counties and all of Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy downpours to these areas where the ground is already saturated from Tuesday evening’s storms. That could trigger flooding in low-lying areas. There is a also a marginal risk across the state for severe storms. That’s a 1 out of 5 of the threat scale, with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest. Isolated severe storms are possible though, with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats. Storms stay with us Thursday and Friday, before we dry out over the weekend.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO