Around 48 shell casings found after report of shots fired

By MIRANDA NAZZARO, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile responding to a report of shots fired at Billy Taylor Park in Providence, police found...

turnto10.com

Comments / 3

Turnto10.com

Providence police arrest four after fireworks spark fire

Providence police said four people were arrested after fireworks caused a street fire around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire sparked on Glenham and Taylor Street in Providence where fire crews worked to make sure the fire did not spread to any cars or homes. Police said the four individuals...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Two arrested, including Tiverton man, after allegedly striking police officer with projectiles as part of TikTok Challenge

Two men were arrested after an officer was injured in a stunt believed to be part of a TikTok Challenge. According to Middletown Police, just before 1:30 a.m., a Middletown Patrol Officer was struck in the face and neck with gel projectiles from a “Splat Gel Gun” while on a traffic stop on West Main Road. The projectiles had come from a vehicle travelling north, which had slowed for the projectiles to be fired at the officer. The vehicle then accelerated, continuing north on West Main Road towards Portsmouth.
TIVERTON, RI
fox4beaumont.com

Man who reported stabbing lied and injured himself, police say

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Rhode Island said they were called to an apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. EDT Monday for a stabbing but quickly learned the story the victim told them was a lie. Detectives wearing gloves and carrying evidence bags could be seen going in...
ABC6.com

Person with knife arrested after robbery at Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said one person was arrested after an armed robbery overnight. At around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a call that there had been a stabbing on the corner of Clifford and Claverick streets. Police confirmed there was a robbery at knifepoint in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford police recover two stolen vehicles, two arrested

New Bedford police recovered two stolen vehicles within hours of each other and arrested two suspects on Tuesday. Police said the two incidents are not related. Police said 31-year-old Brandon Pierce of New Bedford was found sleeping in the back yard of a Merrimac Street house. When the victim woke him up, police said Pierce ran towards the victim's car and drove away in the car.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for man accused of shoplifting from liquor stores

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing from two separate liquor stores last month. Police said that they believe the man stole from both Airport Liquors on Post Road and Colleen Haxton Liquors on June 6. Anyone with information regarding...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Middletown officer struck by pellets from 'splat gel gun'

Middletown police said a patrol officer was struck in the face and neck with gel projectiles from a "splat gel gun," from a passing vehicle on Sunday. Police said the vehicle's passenger was 29-year-old Jordan Moniz of Tiverton and the driver was identified as 29-year-old Raymond Camacho of Warren. Camacho...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
chelseapolice.com

Police Looking to Identify Person of Interest in Afternoon Shooting

Chelsea Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a male party of interest involved in today’s shooting incident in the Prattville Section of the city. Chelsea officers responded at 1:56 PM for a report of shots fired at the McDonald’s parking lot on the Revere Beach Parkway. Witnesses stated that passengers from two vehicles exchanged gunfire in the lot. A white vehicle, possibly a “zip car.” fled the area onto Sagamore Avenue, while the second vehicle, a black Volkswagen was left abandoned at the scene. Two male occupants of that vehicle fled on foot.
CHELSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Investigators blame smoking in deadly fire in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Investigators said a 65-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Cumberland on Wednesday. The state fire marshal said the woman was smoking while using oxygen, which is what caused the fire. The woman’s name was not released. "Cumberland dispatch received a call for...
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River woman, New Bedford man, arrested after allegedly breaking into a home on Route 6

Two were arrested, including a Fall River woman, for allegedly breaking and entering into a home over the weekend on Route 6. According to Mattapoisett Police, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Mattapoisett Police dispatch received an E911 call for a possible break into a residence. The caller reported that they observed a male get out of a vehicle in their neighbor’s driveway and attempt to gain entry through the front door. The caller then observed the female passenger exit the vehicle and get into the driver’s seat while the male walked to the rear of the residence out of the site of the caller. The female then left the area in the vehicle and was observed parking down the street. At that time the neighbor went over to his neighbor’s house and could hear someone inside. The neighbor attempted to make contact with the individual, however, the suspect ran out the back door and fled in the direction of Brandt Island Road. Dispatch received an additional E911 call reporting a suspicious white male fitting the suspect’s description walking in and out of driveways on Brandt Island Road. Dispatch Officer Borges was able to relay the information quickly to Sgt. Dumas, Officer Cardoso, and Officer Bates as they responded to the scene.
FALL RIVER, MA

