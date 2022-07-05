Around 48 shell casings found after report of shots fired

Two were arrested, including a Fall River woman, for allegedly breaking and entering into a home over the weekend on Route 6. According to Mattapoisett Police, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Mattapoisett Police dispatch received an E911 call for a possible break into a residence. The caller reported that they observed a male get out of a vehicle in their neighbor’s driveway and attempt to gain entry through the front door. The caller then observed the female passenger exit the vehicle and get into the driver’s seat while the male walked to the rear of the residence out of the site of the caller. The female then left the area in the vehicle and was observed parking down the street. At that time the neighbor went over to his neighbor’s house and could hear someone inside. The neighbor attempted to make contact with the individual, however, the suspect ran out the back door and fled in the direction of Brandt Island Road. Dispatch received an additional E911 call reporting a suspicious white male fitting the suspect’s description walking in and out of driveways on Brandt Island Road. Dispatch Officer Borges was able to relay the information quickly to Sgt. Dumas, Officer Cardoso, and Officer Bates as they responded to the scene.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO