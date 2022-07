Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Technically, we are less than two weeks into summer. You wouldn’t necessarily guess that considering all of the storms and heat in the last three months. The hottest day in Roanoke so far was May 20 when the temperature reached 96 degrees. That’s about 20 degrees above average for that day!

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO