FRISCO - Some NFL types like to call them "eighth-round draft picks,'' even though the NFL Draft of course features only seven rounds. They are those "Guys we had on our board as a fifth-rounder and couldn't believe he was still available as a UDFA'' guys. The Dallas Cowboys take this process very seriously, and have historically had some very serious success, too, with rookie prospects who somehow slipped through the cracks - and then became impact players.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO