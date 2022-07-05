ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Residents will be given power to vote down street name changes in new law to scupper 'woke' councils

By Chay Quinn For MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Councils will be barred from erasing historical street names if residents object under new legislation.

The Government will announce laws on Tuesday which seeks to prevent Labour and Liberal Democrat councils from unilaterally changing street names by giving residents the right to vote on changes.

Under the plans, the residents will be able to vote on proposed changes and if one-third of them object, the name will remain the same.

The plan will be a part of the forthcoming Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill which is currently at committee stage in the Commons.

The reports did not confirm whether a specific turnout would be needed to trigger the objection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2latJZ_0gUmkxzg00
The Government will announce laws on Tuesday which seeks to prevent Labour and Liberal Democrat councils from unilaterally changing street names (file image)

The move is a response to London mayor Sadiq Khan's announcement that a £1million pot will be made available for London streets to change their historical names.

The democratisation of changes to local communities has been a driver behind the Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove's agenda.

He also has touted a so-called 'street votes' scheme to allow neighbours to collectively decide on changes to houses such as extra stories.

Mr Khan's wishes are already being put into action as roads such as Black Boy Lane in Haringey has already been changed to La Rose Lane - after poet John La Rose.

Sharon David, 55, who lives on the newly-named street, told the Daily Telegraph that 'changing a street name is not the answer' to dealing with racism.

London's Lambeth council recently held a consultation of renaming Tulse Hill which takes its name from the name of a 17th century slave-trading merchant.

After being criticised for the alleged plans, the council denied it would change the area's name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7JlX_0gUmkxzg00
The move is a response to London mayor Sadiq Khan's announcement that a £1million pot will be made available for London streets to change their historical names

The latest woke revisionism comes after a southern council faced a backlash over plans to tear down a 'racist relic' depicting a black child with a club and leaf skirt - after locals slammed a 'minority of loud voices constantly finding things to be outraged at'.

The sculpture is located on the side of a Grade II listed building named Blackboy House in Stroud, Gloucestershire, and strikes a bell on the hour.

Stroud District Council pledged to review the names of buildings, statues and streets 'that may be considered offensive' a day after the Edward Colston statue was toppled by Black Lives Matter protestors in nearby Bristol in June 2020.

A report into the history of the clock found it was likely to be one of only 20 surviving examples of its kind in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnsHZ_0gUmkxzg00
The democratisation of changes to local communities has been a driver behind the Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove's agenda

It was created by by John Miles in 1774 and has been in various locations of the town before being moved to its current site in 1844.

The council's report could not verify the boy was a depiction of a slave, but it said: 'Whatever the inspiration or its origins, it has to be remembered that, without a doubt, the boy's image came directly or indirectly through the influence of slavery and colonialism.'

A subsequent public opinion survey has found it causes 'pain and offence', with a local anti-racism campaign group long calling for the statue to be taken down.

Stroud District Council is now set to recommend it be removed and instead displayed in a museum following an eight-week consultation.

It comes despite local MP for Stroud, the Valleys and the Vale Sionhan Baillie stating her opposition to the idea in August, saying its removal 'will not end the scourge of racism'.

She added: 'I am also concerned that a certain minority of people with loud voices have an unquenchable desire to be constantly finding things to be outraged at.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Indigenous elder slams woke Lefty council's 'racist' name change - and says the Greens have INVENTED a meaningless Aboriginal word

An Indigenous elder has slammed a Greens-controlled Melbourne council's move to change their 'racist' name to what he says is a made-up Indigenous-sounding word. Wurundjeri elder, Ian Hunter, believes Moreland City Council's new name 'Merri-bek' which the council claims means 'rock country', is actually a complete invention. Neither word existed...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Edward Colston
Person
Michael Gove
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
Mary Duncan

Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn’t.
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Councils#Street Names#Black People#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Politics Local#Uk#Labour#Democrat#Levelling Up And#Commons#The Daily Telegraph
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' family are ordered to remove eyesore static caravan from outside their £170,000 house after years of complaints from locals

A family which starred on 'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' who caused a row with neighbours over an eyesore static caravan outside their home have been ordered to remove it by August. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother are apparently living in the static caravan alongside her £170,000 property on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ukrainian girl, 11, is forced to return to her war-torn homeland after Home Office officials repeatedly rejected her visa bid to live with her aunt in Britain

A Ukrainian girl has been forced to return to her war-torn home city after her hopes of a starting a new life with her aunt and cousin in the UK were dashed. Alisa Miroshyna, 11, spent nearly three months in Poland waiting for a visa after her parents who both serve in the Ukrainian Army got legal papers, allowing her aunt to act for her.
U.K.
allthatsinteresting.com

500-Year-Old Skeletons Of Men Who Met A ‘Violent And Gruesome’ End Found Under A Demolished Irish Pub

The remains of six men discovered beneath Nancy Spain's bar in Cork, Ireland, likely died violently between 1447 and 1636. For years, young people flocked to Nancy Spain’s pub in Cork, Ireland, at 48 Barrack Street, to drink and enjoy music. But the whole time, they were dancing atop bones. When the pub was demolished in 2021, archeologists came across centuries-old skeletons of six men who’d met “violent” ends as long as 500 years ago.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership.The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”The Sun runs “Resign! Resign! Resign!” along the top of its page 4 and 5 spread, before calling Boris Johnson a “greased piglet” on the following double-page piece.The editorial in the paper’s opinion section is more balanced, acknowledging Mr Johnson got the “big calls” right.“Boris must ask himself if he honestly believes he can revive his...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

467K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy