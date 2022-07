June 29th 2022 will go down as a historic day for LAFC. For it was the day that Giorgio Chiellini was presented as the newest member of LAFC. The veteran defender during his conference stated how excited he was to join the team. He expressed a tremendous amount of gratitude to the front office. Chiellini stated that he was not here for a vacation and wanted to compete for titles. A member of the media asked Chiellini how he felt on many stars that join the league are attackers and hardly any defenders. Chiellini responded by saying “Attackers sell tickets, but defense wins the league.” Which perfectly summarizes the mentality that Chiellini will bring to the club. A very playful Chiellini also joked around as to why they even brought him to LA. As according to him “The club already has a top defender” referencing the highly talented Mamadou Fall.

