The most exciting play in baseball lived up to its name on Monday thanks to Chicago Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki. The Cubs played a thriller against the Milwaukee Brewers on Independence Day. With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the ninth inning, the Cubs slugger Suzuki tattooed a ball off the wall in left-center. It took a funny carom and squirted past Brewers center fielder Jonathan Davis. From there, Suzuki turned on the jets and made it all the way around the bases for a truly electrifying go-ahead inside-the-park home run.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO