LAKE POINT, Tooele County — Four Honduran nationals accused of operating a large drug distribution ring in Tooele County are facing numerous felony charges. The investigation by the Utah Attorney General's Office began in April. Undercover agents were able to purchase heroin and cocaine from members of the group on May 5 and June 1, according to charging documents. Those members and their vehicles were traced to a home in Lake Point.

TOOELE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO