Huge pileup involving 20 cars shut down I-85 for several hours

By Scott Den Herder
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — At least 17 people were taken to the hospital this afternoon after a series of wrecks on I-85 in Anderson County resulted in a massive pileup on Monday.

Nearly 20 vehicles were involved in the accident that happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 31. The cars littered the road, causing I-85 to shut down for several hours, according to EMS officials.

I-85 is now open at the site of the crash, the cause of which is still unknown.

A tractor-trailer was involved and two vehicles left the highway and struck trees, one of those cars flipping in the process.

Information about the number of injuries related to the accidents has not been released by emergency officials.

Tanya Bom
1d ago

stay off of your phones while driving, pay attention while driving,stop speeding ,stop driving so close to other cars in front of you. if the speed limit says 55 you go 55 not 80. if it says 35 you go 35 or 40 but not any faster than that

Reply(5)
7
J Dowd
1d ago

I agree with staying off phones. However, many slow drivers in the fast lanes are slow because of their phones. There is a new law allowing ticketing of drivers going slower than traffic speeds. There are not enough cops in the world to slow down traffic.

Reply(1)
2
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

