ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside police investigating reported shooting at car wash

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfUQM_0gUmiWQb00

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department are responding to reports of a shooting at a car wash near the intersection of E Lincoln Ave and S 6th St.

Authorities were dispatched to the 600-block of E Lincoln Ave just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. There is crime tape up and the road is blocked, so please avoid the area if commuting through Sunnyside.

READ: Sunnyside teen allegedly picked up by mom after shooting four children & one adult in gang assault, per court docs

A crime scene unit from Sunnyside is also at the scene investigating the incident. At this time, there is no confirmed information on victims or suspects. KAPP-KVEW has a crew at the scene and is awaiting further information from Sunnyside police officials. This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: ‘We have to triage’ — Yakima 911 dispatchers expect at least 1,200 calls on the Fourth of July

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County farmer helps spot man suspected of stealing vehicle

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Sheriff’s Office / Facebook BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A farmer with an airplane assisted deputies in locating a suspect Wednesday, July 6.   According to Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted about a possible stolen vehicle in the area of W Horrigan Road and S Glade Creek Road around 4...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Richland, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
City
Grandview, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland police search for female suspect in shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:20 p.m. The Richland Police Department has released its investigation information for this shooting, including the suspect's identity. Detectives currently believe 23-year-old Lauren Brooke Rice shot a 45-year-old man with a handgun, who was taken to the hospital by people in his life. His gunshot wound...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Union Gap grandparents found dead in home, launching homicide investigation

UNION GAP, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after family members discovered two grandparents, 84 and 87, at home in critical condition shortly before they passed away from life-threatening injuries on Monday night. According to the Union Gap Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1100-block of Whatcom St at 10:38 p.m. on July 4, 2022...
UNION GAP, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Commuting#Crime#Richland Police#Multiple
nbcrightnow.com

Shooting in Sunnyside at a Car Wash

SUNNYSIDE, WA - A shooting in Sunnyside on 4th July sends two people to the hospital. Commander Scott Bailey from the Sunnyside Police Department said two cars pulled up to one car boxing the car in around 4:30 p.m. This happened at the car wash on 603 E Lincoln Ave.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside man dies in crash on Fourth of July

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old male from Sunnyside died in a single-car crash around 8 p.m. on July 4 on Sheller Road and Ray Road on the edge of Sunnyside. According to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Robert Tucker, driver Jose Carrillo lost control when he was supposedly on his way home.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in 2010 Sunnyside homicide sentenced to time served in plea deal

A second suspect in a 2010 homicide at a Sunnyside restaurant has been sentenced to time served as part of a plea agreement. Raul Medina-Herrera, 43, entered an Alford plea to rendering criminal assistance during a hearing Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, which allows Medina-Herrera to maintain he is innocent while conceding that prosecutors could have won a conviction against him, charges of aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault were also dismissed.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Woman hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash outside Richland (Richland, WA)

On Monday, a woman suffered injuries following a traffic accident outside Richland. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on SR 240 near milepost 34 near the city limits of Richland at about 8:17 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a 52-year-old woman, from West Richland, was traveling east when her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into an embankment.
nbcrightnow.com

Single-car crash outside Richland early July 4

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center following a single-car crash near the city limits of Richland around 8:17 a.m. on July 4. The 52-year-old female driver from West Richland was headed east on SR 240 near milepost 34 when she left the roadway and hit an embankment.
RICHLAND, WA
Nationwide Report

4 men hospitalized after a DUI crash outside Prosser (Benton County, WA)

On Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a DUI crash around the Prosser city limits. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place a little before 3 a.m. on I-82 around milepost 82. The early reports showed that a 24-year-old man, from Granger, was heading east on I-82 in a Ford F-150 when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and the truck flipped over.
PROSSER, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy