Sunnyside police investigating reported shooting at car wash
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department are responding to reports of a shooting at a car wash near the intersection of E Lincoln Ave and S 6th St.
Authorities were dispatched to the 600-block of E Lincoln Ave just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. There is crime tape up and the road is blocked, so please avoid the area if commuting through Sunnyside.
READ: Sunnyside teen allegedly picked up by mom after shooting four children & one adult in gang assault, per court docsA crime scene unit from Sunnyside is also at the scene investigating the incident. At this time, there is no confirmed information on victims or suspects. KAPP-KVEW has a crew at the scene and is awaiting further information from Sunnyside police officials. This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.
