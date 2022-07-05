Sunnyside police investigating reported shooting at car wash

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department are responding to reports of a shooting at a car wash near the intersection of E Lincoln Ave and S 6th St.

Authorities were dispatched to the 600-block of E Lincoln Ave just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. There is crime tape up and the road is blocked, so please avoid the area if commuting through Sunnyside.

A crime scene unit from Sunnyside is also at the scene investigating the incident. At this time, there is no confirmed information on victims or suspects. KAPP-KVEW has a crew at the scene and is awaiting further information from Sunnyside police officials. This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.

