Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Rowan County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kiddville Road in Montgomery County is partially closed between mile markers seven and nine. Emergency management says the rain washed away the asphalt. Emergency Management Director Greg Beam says this flash flood event is one of the worst he’s seen. No one was hurt,...
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond restaurant was damaged by fire late Monday night. The fire department says they were called to the Golden Corral on Amberly Way around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a fire. The first units on the scene reported seeing smoke coming from the roof and a small amount of flames.
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One person is dead after a fire in Rowan County. It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of Morehead. When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Inside the home, crews found...
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday evening in a riding mowing accident in the Stambaugh area, according to the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters say the victim lost control of a zero-turn mower and went over an embankment. W.R. Castle...
A Kentucky deputy killed in an ambush that left three officers dead in a small Appalachian town was laid to rest Tuesday. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt fought back tears at the funeral for his deputy and longtime friend, William Petry, who along with two other officers walked into a hail of bullets from a gunman holed up in his home Thursday evening.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly […]
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man thinks someone shot at him as he was heading home on Friday. Scott Thompson said he was traveling on Highway 62 just outside Cynthiana, heading toward Bracken County around 4:00 p.m. Friday. “I went past this truck, and just before I went past...
Two men perished Monday morning in a fiery head-on wrong-way crash on the Bluegrass Parkway. The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 Monday morning near the 53-mile marker of the parkway in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that a westbound driver entered the eastbound lanes and...
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately midnight in Martin County. KSP CIRT has responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The subject was pronounced...
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As people in Floyd County work to make sense of the acts that transpired on Thursday, when a barricade and officer-involved shooting left three police officers and one deputy K9 dead, many are just looking for ways to help. For Sheena Maynard, owner of Lou’s Place...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only a few days into July and scam reports are plaguing Kentuckians, again. Kentucky sheriff’s offices, police departments, postal workers, and government officials have all issued separate warnings about trending scams over the last few weeks. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is now...
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Cincinnati woman is dead after a crash in Lewis Township Saturday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post said a 64-year-old Lillian M. Ferrante was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 52 at around 6:30 p.m. when she struck a 1977 international truck from behind.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Severe thunderstorms in Kentucky are creating issues in Lexington and the surrounding area Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette Jessamine, and Madison counties until 5: 30 p.m. According to FOX 56’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson, winds between 60- 70 mph will be possible with the storm.
