Colome, SD

Two killed, five injured in South Dakota crash

By Jacob Newton
 2 days ago

COLOME, S.D. (KELO) — Two are dead and five injured following a two-vehicle crash east of Colome on the morning of Sunday, July 3.

According to the South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup pulling a cattle trailer.

Two of the three occupants in the GMC pickup died as a result of their injuries.

A 40-year-old female passenger died at the Winner hospital while a 14-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the Gregory hospital. The 45-year-old male driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

Three of the four occupants of the Ford pickup sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and all three were transported to Sioux Falls hospitals. All but the female passenger were wearing seat belts. Charges are pending against the driver, a 33-year-old male.

The two other seriously injured passengers were a 32-year-old female and a 36-year-old male.

The fourth passenger, a 17-year-old male, received only minor injuries.

That section of U.S. Highway 18 was closed to traffic for about seven hours. The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

