Mount Clemens, MI

Neighbor dispute over dog leads to hours-long standoff in Mt. Clemens; suspect fired at deputies several times

By Dave Spencer
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Mt. Clemens man brandished a gun when his neighbor tried to talk to him about his dog, leading to an hours-long standoff Monday, authorities said. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Clinton Street, near Gratiot Avenue and Market...

www.fox2detroit.com

