York, NE

Boy dies after roof collapses at York hotel

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
YORK, Neb.-Police said a boy died after a roof at a Nebraska hotel collapsed on Sunday night. Police said officers responded...

North Platte Telegraph

Investigation underway after roof collapses into York hotel pool, killing one boy

A boy was killed when a portion of the roof collapsed into the pool area of a York hotel on Sunday night, authorities said. Crews were called to the Hampton Inn just north of Interstate 80 around 9 p.m. By the time firefighters, medics and local law enforcement arrived, the pool area had been evacuated, however, one victim was found dead at the scene.
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler 17-year-old goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
SCHUYLER, NE
10-year-old Wisconsin boy dies in York hotel roof collapse

YORK, Neb. — A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy died when a roof collapsed at a hotel in York, Nebraska Sunday night. ABC affiliate KSTP-Minneapolis identified the boy as Ben Prince of Hudson, Wisconsin. According to the York Police, the boy was found dead beneath fallen debris in the pool room...
YORK, NE
Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Tuesday Accident On O Street

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to Russwood and O Street at 12:06 Tuesday afternoon to investigate an injury accident. A 2006 Ford Explorer was eastbound on O Street and turning north onto Russwood. The SUV collided with a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle that was westbound on O Street from 84th.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, NE
Fireworks Cause $170,000 Damage To Lincoln Home

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 5900 block of South 81st Street just after midnight on July 5th. Neighbors saw a fire burning on the corner of the home. They pounded on the door to wake up those inside. All the residents were able to evacuate the home without injury.
LINCOLN, NE
Crews working to extinguish car fire on I-80 near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol says all lanes on Interstate-80 are now open after crews finished extinguishing a car fire east of Lincoln on Wednesday. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Raymond and Waverly fire crews are working on extinguishing a car fire on Interstate 80 east of Lincoln. Traffic...
LINCOLN, NE
Man Assaulted, Robbed Early Wednesday In South-Central Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Police are investigating a robbery reported early Wednesday morning in a south-central Lincoln neighborhood, where a man was attacked when he went to meet a woman. Investigators say the victim, a 30-year-old man, had arranged to meet an unknown woman around 12:30am in Neighbors Park, near...
LINCOLN, NE
LPD: Man beaten by four men during attempted park rendezvous

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man attempting to meet an unknown woman in a Lincoln park reported being beaten and robbed early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., Lincoln Police Department said they were called to the area of 30th and D Street on the report of a robbery. When arriving to the...
LINCOLN, NE
Family remembers hit-and-run victim as kind, sweet young man

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have obtained an arrest warrant and are searching for 28-year-old Gustavo Cardenas. Investigators believe he is the driver responsible for the July 2 hit-and-run collision that killed 19-year-old Alex Eskra. Police believe Cardenas crossed the median near 37th and O streets on Saturday night...
LINCOLN, NE
Teenager who was fishing drowns in Platte River

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — A 17-year-old male drowned Tuesday in the Platte River in Nebraska, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office. Around 3:45 p.m., Platte County Sheriff's deputies and Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a possible drowning near Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River, according to law enforcement.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
Lincoln man sees house on fire, rushes to get people out

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Monday night, a fire started in a garage near 70th Street and Holmes Park. The fire was caused by discarded fireworks and resulted in almost $100,000 in damage. But it could have been worse, if not for one man’s quick action. Joel Stille of...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska teen drowns in Platte River while fishing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Platte River near Columbus on Tuesday while he was fishing, authorities say. The teen from Schuyler was fishing at Loup Power Tailrace Park, where a canal dumps into the river, and was swept away by the current, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS, NE
LPD: Shots fired at vehicle with two children inside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 23-year-old woman and her two children were shot at in a drive-by shooting on Monday. Lincoln Police were called to the 600 block of West A Street on the report of a weapons offense around 3:30 p.m. The victim reported driving in the area of...
LINCOLN, NE
UPDATE: One transported after crash near Giltner

AURORA, Neb, — One person was transported to an area hospital following a crash on Interstate 80 near Giltner Tuesday morning. Hamilton County Sheriff Jeromy McCoy said deputies were called around 5:30 a.m. to mile marker 327 – three miles east of the Giltner exit – to a crash involving a Dodge Caravan.
GILTNER, NE
Lincoln police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Lincoln on July 2. Investigators said a gray Ford Focus was traveling westbound on O Street near 37th Street when it crossed the center median and hit a silver Subaru Forester traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. That led to the Subaru hitting a white Chrysler 300, according to authorities.
LINCOLN, NE
