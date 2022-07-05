ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

William A. Ball Sr. – Greensburg, formerly of Victory Hill

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam A. Ball Sr., 79, of Greensburg, formerly of Victory Hill, passed away in his wife’s arms on Saturday July 2, 2022, at their home. He was born in Monongahela on June 30, 1943, son of the late Frank and Cornelia Balough Ball. Bill graduated from Monongahela High School in 1962....

Clara M. Leasure Bass – Monongahela

Clara M. Leasure Bass, 43, of Monongahela, passed away unexpectedly on Sun-day, July 3, 2022. She was born in Pittsburgh, on Feb. 4, 1979, daughter of the late William Leasure Jr. and Rebecca Doerr Ankrom of Roscoe. Clara attended Ringgold High School, loved camping and being outdoors. She is survived by three sons, Jason Turner of Connellsville; Dylan McBride of Charleroi and Dayton Williams of Charleroi; two daughters, Ashley Turner (Taylor Workman) and Alexis Sickels, both of Uniontown; two sisters, Missy Leasure and fiancé John Pearson Jr. of Monongahela, and Nancy (John) Slogick of Daisytown; four grandchildren, Ellie Cordess, Bryce and Nolan Workman and Wyatt Turner; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Leasure III. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Thomas J. Amati – North Belle Vernon

Thomas J. Amati, 73, of North Belle Vernon, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home. He was born in New Eagle on Dec. 8, 1948, son of the late Louis Amati II and the late Elizabeth Guarinoni Amati. Mr. Amati was Catholic by faith, had a strong rapport with God and frequently read the Bible. An avid card player, Tom loved playing poker with his friends and family and was a huge horse racing fanatic and loved visiting the Meadows Casino. Mr. Amati was employed with U.S. Steel for 42 years, several of which he worked as a general foreman. Tom always looked forward to his daily walks with his dog, Gaby, as well as his visits from his grand-dog, Freddy, whom he loved dearly. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Janie Kolodziej Amati, whom he married Nov. 9, 1990; three children, Lee (Liz) Amati of Nevada, Deana Amati of Florida and Kimberly Lanham of Belle Vernon; three grandchildren, Shane Amati, Hannah Lanham and Paige Boyd; three brothers, Ron (Deb) Amati, Louis “Spike” Amati III and Dave (Kathleen) Amati; and a close friend, Della. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at the Donora Campus of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
Dennis Jay Carini – Belle Vernon

Dennis Jay Carini, 65, of Belle Vernon, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. A son of Deno Carini, who survives, and the late Ethel Mudry Carini, he was born on Aug. 8, 1956, in North Charleroi. Until his retirement, he was employed by the Belle Vernon Area School District. Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his father, he is survived by his children, D. J. Carini Jr. and Chelsea Carini; four grandchildren, Brayden, Makenna, Demi and Skylee; and his former wife, Carrie Carini, all of Belle Vernon. There will be no visitation and no funeral services. Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Monica Jo Sloan – Monessen

Monica Jo Sloan, 35, of Monessen, transitioned from this life on June 24, 2022. Born Aug. 28, 1986, she is the daughter of Angela Beltram and Bradley K. Sloan Sr. Monica attended the Belle Vernon and Monessen School Districts. She studied License Practical Nursing (LPN) at Western Area Career and Technology Center and attained her CNA at Fayette County CTI. She was most recently employed at Mon Valley Care Center. Monica adored her daughters greatly, loved her parents dearly, enjoyed family time, laughing, listening to music, watching movies and baking cookies with her daughters. She loved the ocean and was an avid Steelers fan. Monica was well-known for her radiant smile, beautiful personality and her willingness to extend help to others. Monica was preceded in death by her son, Malik Robinson; and her paternal grandparents, Frank Sloan Sr. and Lois Sloan-Lyons. In addition to her parents, Monica leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Brooklyn Sloan and Maliah Robinson; three brothers, Brandon Beltram, Demetri Edwards and Bradley Sloan II; maternal grandparents, Jody Beltram and Kathee Walz; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Celebration of life memorial service will be held at noon Friday, July 8, 2022, at Free Indeed Ministry, 401 Second St., Monongahela, the Rev. Frank Sloan Jr., pastor. Celebration of life has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, 724-379-5420.
MONESSEN, PA
Anna Louise Nelson Jester – North Charleroi

Anna Louise Nelson Jester, 77, of North Charleroi, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Manhattan, Kan., daughter of the late Paul W. and Helen Anton Nelson Sr. Anna Louise was a 1962 graduate of Monongahela High School, then attended California State College, where she received her teaching degree. For many years, she was a speech and hearing clinician for Fayette County, then the Intermediate Unit 1. She also was the activities director at the Third Street playground in Monongahela. Anna Louise was very devoted to her job and students. She kept in touch with her students for many years after. Anna Louise was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church in Washington, Pa. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins and doing crafts. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband on their motorcycle. She was the life of every party and brought joy to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she has touched. Anna Louise was married to the love of her life, Barry C. Jester, on Feb. 4, 1967. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brad Anton (Trisha) Jester of Clintonville and Brian Jester of North Charleroi; grandsons, Kyle Jester of Brooklyn, N.Y., Colby Jester of Clintonville and Logan Jester of McKeesport; sisters, Susan (Jim) Maple of Harrison City and Nancy (Bob) Simpson of Washington; and a brother, Paul (Sandy) Nelson of Finleyville. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as “Aunt Louie.” Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at noon Friday, July 8, 2022. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 300 E. Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15218. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ to film in McKeesport

The City of McKeesport has issued a notice to residents, especially those living along Versailles Avenue, that film crews will be in town for the next couple of days. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Joshua Metzner – Coal Center

Joshua Metzner, 40, of Coal Center, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. He was born in Monongahela on May 24, 1982, son of Guy Metzner of Coal Center and the late Sheila Metzner, who passed in 2019. Joshua was a nuclear technician for Westinghouse. He loved golfing, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Besides his father, he is survived by his companion, Tova Anderson and her son, Wyatt; his paternal grandparents, Albert and Norma Metzner; paternal aunt, Suzanne (James) Pallini; cousins, Hunter and husband James and Foxx and wife Sadie; maternal aunt, Sharon (Paul) Komar; and cousins, Brian and wife Jackie and Mark. In addition to his mother, Joshua was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Ethel Tuttle; maternal uncle, Ronald Tuttle; and maternal aunt, Sandra Horvath. There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
COAL CENTER, PA
Ringgold, others delivering big for Charleroi Legion squad

In its second season since returning to American Legion baseball action after a lengthy absence, Charleroi is heading back to the playoffs with some extra momentum. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
MARC’s Movies at the Mounds returns with ‘Jurassic Park’

The Monongahela Area Revitalization Corporation’s free annual event, Movies at the Mounds, will return this year with screenings of “Jurassic Park” this Friday and “The Goonies” Aug. 12. The event takes place at Mounds Park in Monongahela at 755 Mounds St. The movies begin whenever it gets dark, at about 9 p.m., with concessions available to purchase for no more than $1 per item. MARC encourages residents to bring their own chairs and blankets. Sponsors include Councilman Daryl Miller, local dentist Dr. Randy G. Rodriguez, and Dettore’s Pizza.
MONONGAHELA, PA
Ray, Glasser pitch Charleroi to victory

The arms of Ashton Ray and Lorenzo Glasser helped guide Charleroi Legion to a 3-1 victory over Uniontown in American Legion baseball action Sunday afternoon. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
CHARLEROI, PA
Court ruling clears way for Clairton recovery home

A retired parole officer’s mission to turn the rectory of the former St. Paulinus Catholic Church of Clairton into a recovery home for veterans with substance abuse issues may have turned the corner last month. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon...
CLAIRTON, PA
New K-9 officer joins McKeesport police force

The McKeesport Police Department’s K-9 unit is once again four furry officers strong. After 13 years of loyally serving the city, K-9 Yaro was retired in late May. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Donora fills 2 job openings

Donora hired a new bookkeeper and a new borough administrator over the weekend. The hires come after a recent mass walkout of administrative staff members. Former borough administrator Terri Petroske helped with the onboarding process Saturday, according to council members. Tuesday marked the new hires’ first full day on the job.
DONORA, PA
California Area settles lawsuit against Cal U Student Association for $1.25M

California Area School District accepted a $1.25 million settlement from Cal U’s Student Association, Inc. in a suit the district filed claiming breach of contract. The school district filed the lawsuit against the Student Union Association Inc., in 2020 in Washington County Common Pleas Court. The California Area School Board approved the settlement at a meeting last month. The lawsuit contends that in September 2000, the SAI and the district entered into a contract that enabled the university to build student housing on a 10-acre plot of land in California while enjoying a tax-exempt status. The agreement was based on the SAI’s position that the property would be “subject to the Institutions of Purely Public Charity Act,” the suit states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pump training for firefighters

Firefighters from Monessen Downtown #1 Fire Department held fire truck pump training Tuesday evening. Junior firefighter Steven Gaydos adjusts the water flow from the top mounted fire pump with the guidance of firefighter Matt Leach. Dave Evans and Leonard Billy work the pump panel.
MONESSEN, PA
Tribe Baseball experiences Cooperstown

An Elizabeth Forward 12u baseball team recently joined the likes of MLB superstars Mike Trout and Bryce Harper in having the honor of playing at Cooperstown Dreams Park in the 2022 American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournament. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
ELIZABETH, PA

