ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Wildfire on Twin Peaks floods San Francisco with smoke

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A camp fire smell wafted through the air in San Francisco on Monday evening as a wildfire burned on Twin...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
City
Twin Peaks, CA
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Drive

San Francisco Fines Couple for Parking in Own Driveway After 36 Years

Parking in San Francisco is already difficult enough. Now the city says some driveways can’t be used. Judy and Ed Craine have lived in San Francisco for 36 years and have used the small, one-car driveway in front of their home every day and night since. However, they recently received a $1,542 fine from the San Francisco Planning Department for using that same driveway. On top of that initial fine, the Craines were told they'd be fined an additional $250 for every day their car was in the driveway. They were unaware of a decades-old city code that prevents people from parking cars in front of their homes unless the car is in front of a garage or under some sort of cover.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Twin Peaks Boulevard#Panorama#Citizen
tvtechnology.com

NBC Bay Area Unveils New Studio for Local News

SAN JOSE, Calif.—NBC Bay Area / KNTV has unveiled a new state-of-the-art news studio that features a number of cutting edge technologies, including 3-D news presentation technologies that are a first for local news. The studio, which is integrated into the station’s content center, spans 2,600 square feet and...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Crews Respond To Vegetation Fire Near Story Road

SAN JOSE (BCN) Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire near Story Road in San Jose on Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 10:34 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Remillard Court. No injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze, and San...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
SFGate

The Daily 07-05-22 Remembering Jimi Hendrix's psychedelic takeover of the Panhandle

Jimi Hendrix performing at a free concert in the Panhandle, in San Francisco, June 25, 1967. (© Jim Marshall Photography LLC) During the first weekend of the Summer of Love, Jimi Hendrix’s free show in the Panhandle was not only a unique moment in one of the most exciting chapters of his career but also an event that embodied everything wonderful about the Haight Ashbury scene at its peak.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Final Details Underway for San Francisco Fireworks Show

In San Francisco, final details are underway as the city prepares for the city's Fourth of July fireworks show. Workers have been setting up for the show at Fisherman's Wharf, loading everything onto a barge near Pier 39. Attendees are advised to take public transportation and dress in layers as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here's a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy