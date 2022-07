A former FBI investigator said on Monday that the situation surrounding the shooting outside Chicago at a July 4th parade suggests there was pre-planning involved. "Well, it does start to at least suggest is that this person had you know, there's pre-planning involved. Perhaps it's someone who had access to one of those buildings or knew the buildings and knew the vantage point," former FBI Investigator Bill Daly told "America Reports."

