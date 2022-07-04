ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Before and After: A “Cold, Uninviting” Hallway Gets a Colorful Yet Sophisticated Redo for About $600

By Sarah Everett
Apartment Therapy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you’re thinking of places to add color and pattern to your home, don’t forget the hallway. Hallways are often fairly empty (and therefore color...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 19

camille
1d ago

It’s nice except for that wallpaper, it gives me a headache. Love the picture, lighting and wainscoting but that wallpaper, yuck!

Reply
4
I Am Telling You The Truth
1d ago

It looked better before.The after looks like the work of someone on psychedelics.

Reply(1)
18
Jackie
1d ago

Beautiful! My first reaction to the wall color in the Before photo was looked like old urine. The after is a lovely jewel.

Reply
2
