White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting

By MARK GONZALES - Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing their...

Yardbarker

Twins turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history against White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made history Monday with MLB's first ever 8-5 triple play, thanks to base running mistakes made by the Chicago White Sox. With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the White Sox had an opportunity to take the lead with no outs and runners on first and second base. Chicago's A.J. Pollock hit a deep fly ball, but it was tracked down by Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez back in White Sox clubhouse

Eloy Jiménez is back with the White Sox. The team hasn’t officially reinstated the slugger off of the injured list yet, but Jiménez at least returned to the major-league clubhouse on Tuesday. Jiménez hasn’t played for the White Sox since he tore a hamstring tendon on April...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Month: Shohei Ohtani rules baseball in June

The month of June has come to a close, and that means it’s time for my Team of the Month!. Let's take a look back at the entire month and identify the best player at every position in June. To start, in June, Shohei Ohtani put together one of...
MLB
The Spun

Look: 1 MLB Pitcher Is "Popular" Trade Candidate

With the MLB trade deadline less than a month away, it appears one particular pitcher is receiving a lot of interest from potential buyers. According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana is among the most popular pitchers on the trade market. Quintana, 33, is having a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Twins lead five times, but still lose to White Sox

The Minnesota Twins had multiple opportunities to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, but despite leading five times, their bullpen couldn't close it out in a 9-8 loss on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins got off to a good start against Lance Lynn, taking a 3-1 lead on...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada Day-to-Day After Exiting Early vs. Twins

The Chicago White Sox just can’t stay healthy. Just as Eloy Jimenez returned to action, the club had yet another lineup mainstay go down. Third baseman Yoan Moncada left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after fouling a baseball off of his right foot. The White Sox said...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox activate OF Eloy Jimenez from IL

Prior to landing on the injured list, Jimenez had started the 2022 season 8-for-36 with one home run and seven RBIs. Jimenez got a late start to the 2021 campaign due to a torn pectoral tendon and recorded 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and a .249/.303/.437 slash line over 213 at-bats covering 55 games.
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The Sports

Twins slug five homers, demolish White Sox

The Minnesota Twins used five homers -- including two from Alex Kirilloff -- to demolish the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday night. The Twins were on fire at the plate against Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech, who had allowed just five home runs coming into the evening. The twins would tag the right-hander for four home runs over 4.2 innings including a solo home run from Max Kepler to put Minnesota on the board.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox's Reese McGuire sitting for Wednesday matinee

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. McGuire went 3-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, but he's still out of the lineup a day later for the fourth time in five games. Seby Zavala is catching for Lance Lynn and hitting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox win thriller in Eloy Jiménez' return

The White Sox were down once, and they came back. The White Sox were down twice, and they came back. The White Sox were down three times, and they came back. The White Sox were down four times, and they kept coming back. The White Sox fell behind the Twins five separate times on Wednesday, and they tied it up, every single time. Then, in the bottom of the tenth, after a passed ball and a Leury García single, the White Sox finally went ahead for a walkoff win. It was an energizing victory that prevented a sweep at the hands of the Twins, and was punctuated by a rip-roaring return from Eloy Jiménez. Was it perfect? No. Sox pitchers surrendered several more homers to the Twins, and there were more mistakes in the field. But for now, the team will focus on the good, and try to ride the vibes for a better series against the Tigers.
CHICAGO, IL

