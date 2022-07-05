ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation into Johnson City house fire underway

By Murry Lee, Slater Teague
 2 days ago

Update: An investigation is underway after a Johnson City home caught fire Monday night.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Johnson City, crews with the Johnson City Fire Department were called to the 100 block of E Unaka Avenue at 8:39 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the two-story home “fully involved” with flames.

Within a few hours, the fire was under control, according to the spokesperson.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikvPf_0gUmbcSC00
    (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrHiK_0gUmbcSC00
    (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTrbK_0gUmbcSC00
    (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kStyV_0gUmbcSC00
    (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rggjz_0gUmbcSC00
    (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCtoC_0gUmbcSC00
    (Photo: WJHL)

Crews reported that the house was abandoned. Neighbors told News Channel 11’s crew at the scene on Monday that the home had been vacant for some time.

As of Tuesday, no injuries have been reported.

An active investigation to determine what caused the fire is underway. The fire had previously caused road closures in the area; however, dispatchers with Washington County Emergency Communications confirmed that as of Tuesday morning, all roads are back open.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

WJHL

