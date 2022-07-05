Thwaits family embracing time with TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Fort Recovery to Fort Wayne, the Thwaits family has been putting a lot of miles on the odometer this summer as local standout Nick Thwaits is pitching this season for the TinCaps.

Selected in the 15th round by the Padres organization in the 2018 draft out of Fort Recovery High School in Ohio (a little over an hour southeast of Fort Wayne, just across the Indiana-Ohio border), Thwaits is being used out of the bullpen for the Caps.

In 18 games, the righty has thrown 31.1 innings while racking up 30 strikeouts. The 23-year old has posted a 2-3 record with a 4.60 ERA so far this year.

The TinCaps opened a 12-game homestand on July 4, as they’ll host six games this week against Lake County and six more against Lansing next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.