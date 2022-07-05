ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushnell, FL

South Sumter (FL) football looking to take on all comers in 2022

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oGjr_0gUmaZn600

BUSHNELL, FL – There was a time when the South Sumter Raiders were one of the most dominant football teams annually in the Central Florida region.

The Raiders last reached a state semifinal in 2016 when they made the Class 4A state semi against Jacksonville Bolles, eventually losing 31-24. Bolles lost to Cocoa that season, 31-17, in the Class 4A state title game. However, 2016 was the last time South Sumter won 10 or more games and now head coach Ty Lawrence and crew are wanting to take on all comers with one of his more talented teams to date.

“No. 1 over the last 25 years, we are the winningest football program in the 352 area code,” Lawrence said. “We always have high expectations and 2022 is no exception. We expect to get better every game and hit the playoffs without peaking yet.”

Lawrence has a bevy of seniors starting on each side of the ball, as Eian Finkley is slated to start at quarterback and he will have Jordan Everett and Elijiah Adams to throw to. Finkley will be handing off to running back Kaden Payne-Wright and Broc Kinley is the lone senior starter on the offensive line.

The front seven is a very experienced group, with senior linebackers Jawarren Corbin, Jackson Sovercool and Filberto Padraza. Sophomore Ja’Kyrian Turner brings a ton of speed, as he was the fastest at Florida State’s mega camp, per Lawrence.

“We are fortunate to have a lot of really good football players, young and old, Lawrence said. “We have seven players with Division I offers. Team has always been about what we are about at South Sumter High School. We always lean on our seniors first. We do have four 2025 players with Division I offers.”

When it comes down to the big debate over metro-suburban redistricting, you won’t find a bigger fan of it as a coach than Lawrence. He says he was one of the first to bring it up at a football advisory board meeting two years ago. Now the Raiders will once again play within a district and get to play for district titles. With South Sumter seeing teams like Cocoa annually, it was tough to bring home a region title.

“Love suburban/metro. I was actually the first guy to bring it up at football advisory board two years ago,” Lawrence said. “Nothing changes except who we would play round four and five. Plus we get our districts back.”

“I believe it is very important for our players to play for a district title. I was happy to look at Mitchell’s Twitter account and see how proud they are for their district titles. That is really cool to me. We still have to go through Cocoa in our region. They have a really good team.”

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Clemson Rumors

With two superconferences being formed by the Big Ten and the SEC, where does that leave a college football power like Clemson?. The Tigers, one of the three or so best college football programs of the past decade, don't want to be left behind in the ACC, if the two superconferences theory comes true.
CLEMSON, SC
HBCU Gameday

Trey Fisher, son of Jimbo Fisher, transfers to HBCU

Trey Fisher, the son of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, has found a new home at an HBCU. Fisher has landed in Tallahassee, Florida at HBCU Florida A&M University after transferring from the University of Tennessee-Martin. His name appears on FAMU’s roster as a quarterback. The younger Fisher...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Ohio State Athletic Director Has Message For Notre Dame

After adding USC and UCLA from the Pac-12, the Big Ten Conference is hoping to add a prized school that's much closer to their home base: Notre Dame. One person who is a strong voice in advocating for Notre Dame's admission into the Big Ten is Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, a Notre Dame alum.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Cocoa, FL
Sports
County
Sumter County, FL
City
New Port Richey, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Bushnell, FL
Cocoa, FL
Football
City
Cocoa, FL
The Clemson Insider

Clemson DE target commits elsewhere

A Clemson defensive end target in the class of 2023 committed elsewhere on Tuesday. Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk announced his verbal pledge to Florida State on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Seminoles over his other three finalists in Clemson, Auburn and Florida. Faulk received an offer from Clemson in...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Football Teams#American Football#Fl#The South Sumter Raiders#Finkley#Turner#Florida State
HBCU Gameday

Grambling ex-volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas will speak out

Grambling State University has officially parted ways with volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after a tumultuous tenure that didn’t include any games. Lucas was fired on Tuesday following months of allegations that led to an investigation on her handling of scholarship changes after she took over the program. She reportedly dropped as many as 19 student-athletes from the team. The investigation, according to Grambling officials, isn’t over — but her employment is.
SPORTS
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Predicted To Release Veteran Wide Receiver

There's a chance that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be cutting a wide receiver soon. Greg Auman of The Athletic released a 53-man roster projection late last month and it didn't include Breshad Perriman. Auman expects the Bucs to cut Perriman before the season starts. He thinks the Bucs will...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Prediction Made For Emmitt Smith's Son, E.J. Smith

Stanford running back E.J. Smith has a famous father, but he's beginning to carve out his own reputation on the gridiron. Smith, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, was a four-star recruit out of high school and has made small contributions to the Cardinal offense in his first two seasons. Last fall, Smith rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added 15 catches for 74 yards.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

As the Big Ten and SEC grow, Notre Dame remains the last iconic college football brand without a home. And according to FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd, for college football to avoid falling victim to being too regional, the Fighting Irish joining the Big Ten would be massive for the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star DL Jordan Hall announces top 10 schools

Jacksonville Westside four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall is down to just 10 schools. Those 10 schools are Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina and USC. Hall is the No. 133 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and...
The Spun

Alabama Officially Flips 2023 Recruit From Rival Program

Nick Saban isn't getting bored out on the recruiting trail - which isn't the best news for rival SEC programs. Last weekend, four-star interior offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry announced he decommitted from the University of Georgia. It didn't take him too long to find a new home. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy