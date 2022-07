The locally owned & operated Hershey’s & Great American Cookie Co., located at 109 Arnould Blvd in Lafayette, is reopening on Thursday, July 7th, after renovations. If you have visited this Hershey’s / Great American Cookie at all in the past 15+ years, then you already know that this place was extremely dated and in need of an update. Well, they did it, they have quickly brought the location into the Gen Z/Gen Alpha era with a brighter, softer color scheme and modern equipment.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO