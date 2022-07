Robert Crimo, a 22-year-old man who was named by police as a “person of interest” in a fatal shooting attack on a July 4 parade, has been arrested by the authorities. Officials said Mr Crimo was taken into custody near Lake Forest, a Chicago suburb about six miles to the north of where the attack on the Indepedence Day parade was carried out, with shots from a high-powered rifle being fired into the crowd from a roof top. Six people were killed and at least 35 were injured,.At a brief press conference on Monday evening, officials said Mr...

