ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Broussard Celebrates Independence Day

kadn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broussard community comes together to celebrate...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Men’s Haircuts: Voted Top 5 Shops & Salons in Lafayette

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats Kitchen: Village Deaux

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Sweet and savory breakfast you can’t get anywhere else was on display for News 10 and Gerald Gruenig at Village Deaux in New Iberia!. Where are they located: 724 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. When are they open: 5 a.m. to noon daily. How...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July
houmatimes.com

Bomb threats force evacuations across the state

Local news stations are reporting bomb threats at regional colleges and universities across Louisiana. South Louisiana Community College’s Morgan City campus has asked students to evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.- SLCC Young Memorial Campus has been cleared of any threats. The school is suspending any classes and other activities throughout the day. Classes will resume tomorrow as scheduled.
MORGAN CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broussard, LA
gueydantoday.com

Stephanie P. Broussard seeking election to Erath council

I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for Erath's City Council in the upcoming election, November 8, 2022. My decision was made by strong faith, belief in civic duty, and my utmost pride in the great community of Erath. Community service is a significant part of my life. For the past 32 years, I have had the honor of teaching the children of Erath. As an educator at Erath Middle School, I play a leadership role in maintaining our School Performance Score of "A" rating. Erath's excellent schools are key to attracting new families to the community and encouraging stead-fast residents, such as myself, to remain Civic responsibility is important to me. For over a decade, I have volunteered with Erath Fourth of July Association and presently serve as Co-Vice President, planning and managing our great Fourth of July celebration. My faith brings me great comfort, and having assisted and volunteered with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters Association allows me to serve others.
ERATH, LA
kadn.com

Combat Vets Retreat

Lafayette, LA-(KADN) As our nation celebrates the 4th of July, we are reminded that our country was founded on a document called the Constitution which provides " Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness for every citizen. Many veterans have dedicated years of their lives to protect the freedoms we...
LAFAYETTE, LA
iheart.com

Longtime Baton Rouge Thrift Shop Shuts Down

A popular Baton Rouge thrift store on Burbank Drive is now closed after 30 years. Here Today Gone Tomorrow announced on social media in May that it was shutting down on Saturday, July 2. The store was selling off store fixtures such as mannequins and clothing racks on Tuesday, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)

18-year-old Robert Salsman dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Carencro (Carencro, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Robert Salsman, from Scott, as the teen who lost his life following a traffic collision on Monday near Carencro. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 7 p.m. on Gloria Switch Road near Desoto Road [...]
CARENCRO, LA
99.9 KTDY

Downtown Lafayette Parking Lot to be Closed for Repairs

If you frequent Downtown Lafayette, you'll want to make note of this. It appears that, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government, one of the Downtown parking lots will be closed for the remainder of the week. This, in reality, is good news!. Anytime we can make improvements to Downtown Lafayette is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Doctors provide update on COVID across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are weighing in on the current status of the COVID pandemic across Louisiana. On Tuesday, July 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 4,500 new cases, and the number of hospitalized patients jumped to 481. Doctors say two new sub-variants of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy