Broussard Celebrates Independence Day

I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for Erath's City Council in the upcoming election, November 8, 2022. My decision was made by strong faith, belief in civic duty, and my utmost pride in the great community of Erath. Community service is a significant part of my life. For the past 32 years, I have had the honor of teaching the children of Erath. As an educator at Erath Middle School, I play a leadership role in maintaining our School Performance Score of "A" rating. Erath's excellent schools are key to attracting new families to the community and encouraging stead-fast residents, such as myself, to remain Civic responsibility is important to me. For over a decade, I have volunteered with Erath Fourth of July Association and presently serve as Co-Vice President, planning and managing our great Fourth of July celebration. My faith brings me great comfort, and having assisted and volunteered with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters Association allows me to serve others.

ERATH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO