Shoreline, WA

2 killed after ground caves in at Shoreline construction site

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to officials, two men became trapped when a trench collapsed...

2 workers killed during trench collapse at Shoreline site, police say

SHORELINE, Wash. — Two workers were killed Monday when an underground trench in Shoreline they were in collapsed, essentially burying the pair alive, authorities said. Crews were working to extricate the bodies of the two victims, identified as a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s, but the ground was too unstable to continue the effort, said Michelle Pidduck, spokesperson for the Shoreline Fire Department.
Two die while attempting to repair residential sewer line

Two individuals who were part of a crew working to repair a fractured sewer line Monday July 4, 2022 around 1:30pm died after the trench they were in collapsed around them. They were working in the backyard of a residence at the 600 block of NW 163rd St in Shorewood Hills I in the Highland Terrace neighborhood of Shoreline.
Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the search for a missing swimmer near the Green River Gorge originally aired June 25, 2022. The body of a 20-year-old male swimmer missing from the Green River Gorge area since June 25 was recovered Wednesday, the King County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) announced.
5-year-old critically injured after falling from Marysville home window

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a two-story window at home in Marysville. Medics with the Marysville Fire District treated the child at the scene and was taken to the hospital on Saturday. Marysville fire officials said Snohomish County had 22 window falls at...
Construction company under investigation for death of 2 workers in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. - A construction company is now under investigation from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries for the death of two men who were killed during a ground collapse. Officials with L&I said investigators opened an inspection on Peacefield Construction Company, which employed the two men. Officials...
Friends of motorcyclist killed in Lake Stevens seek answers, justice

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash — Friends of a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Lake Stevens are seeking answers after more than a week with no arrests. “Anthony Palko was the quintessential nice guy. The world is definitely a darker place without him in it,” said Anthony Palko’s friend, Sam Shipley.
14-Year-Old Shot And Killed While Riding In Car In Tacoma

ACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed while riding in a car in Tacoma, Washington. The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. Wednesday that juveniles were inside a car near 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood when someone shot at them.
Semi-truck flips over following a crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Sunday, authorities reported a crash between a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on East Bay Street. The early reports showed that the semi-truck fell at the familiar curve of East Bay Street, alongside the Puyallup Tribal Cemetery, just before the road forks into River Road East and Pioneer Way East.
Seattle Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Who Refused To Leave Property

Authorities say a Seattle homeowner fatally shot an alleged burglar who refused to leave the owner's property, KING 5 reports. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (July 2), Seattle Police responded to the 900 block of North 101st Street after getting a call about a disturbance in the Greenwood neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard of the home.
