2 killed after ground caves in at Shoreline construction site

SHORELINE, Wash. — Two workers were killed Monday when an underground trench in Shoreline they were in collapsed, essentially burying the pair alive, authorities said. Crews were working to extricate the bodies of the two victims, identified as a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s, but the ground was too unstable to continue the effort, said Michelle Pidduck, spokesperson for the Shoreline Fire Department.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO