2 killed after ground caves in at Shoreline construction site

An Investigator with Everett Fire is on scene where multiple attached garages were damaged or destroyed by fire late Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called just before 11:30 AM to the Woodbrook Apartments near 7th SE and 112th SE in the Silver Lake neighborhood. As the first Engine approached the...
SHORELINE, Wash. — Two workers were killed Monday when an underground trench in Shoreline they were in collapsed, essentially burying the pair alive, authorities said. Crews were working to extricate the bodies of the two victims, identified as a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s, but the ground was too unstable to continue the effort, said Michelle Pidduck, spokesperson for the Shoreline Fire Department.
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the search for a missing swimmer near the Green River Gorge originally aired June 25, 2022. The body of a 20-year-old male swimmer missing from the Green River Gorge area since June 25 was recovered Wednesday, the King County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) announced.
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a two-story window at home in Marysville. Medics with the Marysville Fire District treated the child at the scene and was taken to the hospital on Saturday. Marysville fire officials said Snohomish County had 22 window falls at...
SHORELINE, Wash. - A construction company is now under investigation from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries for the death of two men who were killed during a ground collapse. Officials with L&I said investigators opened an inspection on Peacefield Construction Company, which employed the two men. Officials...
Kent, WA: At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2, a motorcyclist traveling northbound near the 25100 block of 132nd Avenue South East in the city of Kent,… Read more "Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Median"
TACOMA, Wash. — Car thefts were a problem in Pierce County over the weekend. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force said almost 50 vehicles were reported stolen. Tacoma had the highest number of car thefts in the county with 22. The task force compiled a list of the...
A girl is dead after a shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Tacoma Police Department. According to a spokesperson for Tacoma police, someone shot at a car full of juveniles near 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A 14-year-old girl was struck and driven to the...
Lynnwood police are looking for a suspect driving a black Jaguar who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 around noon Tuesday. A police sergeant returned fire and the suspect fled, but there were no known injuries to those involved in the incident, police said.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Federal Way Monday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a drive-by shooting in the 33400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest. Officers gave first aid to a 19-year-old man with a gunshot...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash — Friends of a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Lake Stevens are seeking answers after more than a week with no arrests. “Anthony Palko was the quintessential nice guy. The world is definitely a darker place without him in it,” said Anthony Palko’s friend, Sam Shipley.
ACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed while riding in a car in Tacoma, Washington. The Tacoma Police Department said on Twitter at about 1 p.m. Wednesday that juveniles were inside a car near 19th and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the Hilltop neighborhood when someone shot at them.
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Fourth of July weekend was a busy one for car thieves in one county in Washington state. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force said more than 40 cars were stolen during the four-day holiday-weekend period, ranging from Honda Accords and Civics to Subaru Legacies, from Edgewood to Fife.
On Sunday, authorities reported a crash between a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on East Bay Street. The early reports showed that the semi-truck fell at the familiar curve of East Bay Street, alongside the Puyallup Tribal Cemetery, just before the road forks into River Road East and Pioneer Way East.
Authorities identified 81-year-old John Farrar, of Eatonville, as the man who lost his life and Christine Farrar as the woman who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Monday in Seattle. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 5 a little before 11 a.m. According to the investigation reports,...
SILVERDALE, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes, who deputies say fired a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. Deputies say the confrontation happened on June 27 in a Silverdale home. A...
Authorities say a Seattle homeowner fatally shot an alleged burglar who refused to leave the owner's property, KING 5 reports. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (July 2), Seattle Police responded to the 900 block of North 101st Street after getting a call about a disturbance in the Greenwood neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard of the home.
